Roanoke's Hamlar-Curtis expanding to Rocky Mount

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory is expanding into Rocky Mount. The Roanoke business will be opening a second location at 195 Maple Avenue in the near future.

“The Town of Rocky Mount is happy to welcome Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home to town. As a well-established practice, they have decades of experience of providing quality care to families as they navigate difficult periods of life. We look forward to them providing those services for Rocky Mount families,” Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for the town, said.

Michael L. Hamlar, president and owner, said a Rocky Mount location has been on his mind for years. The decision to do so, he said, made sense given that a significant amount of the funeral home’s business is generated out of Franklin County.

The search for a Franklin County location wasn’t exactly easy for Hamlar. When he first looked at the Maple Avenue location, he passed on it. But the location kept coming back up in his search. He sensed divine inspiration was trying to tell him something.

“It’s a good central location for us in the county,” he said.

The building previously housed a medical practice run by Drs. J. Francis Amos and Jack Bumgardner Jr. It was called Family Physicians, before becoming Carilion Family Medicine.

Hamlar said, “We’ve serviced Franklin County the last 70 years. We’re just now giving people a more convenient option. They won’t have to drive 30 minutes or more, depending on what part of the county they’re in.”

While the new location will have multiple viewing rooms, Hamlar explained many of the services he handles in Franklin County take place at churches.

The chapel can accommodate a modest crowd. If a larger space is needed, the funeral home has an agreement to use the Pigg River Community Center. Additionally, a nearby building will be renovated for use as the L.H. Hamlar Event Center for funerals, repasts, weddings, conferences and gatherings.

The Rocky Mount location will have its own staff, but staff from Roanoke will provide assistance when needed.

The expansion comes as the business is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory has been owned and operated by four generations of the same family.

Trish White-Boyd, Roanoke vice mayor, views the business as being a pillar of the greater Roanoke community.

“The staff has always been wonderful to my family and their professionalism is outstanding,” she said. “One of the things that really stands out to me is their continued involvement in the community. This is much needed and so important. They have carried on the legacy of founders Lawrence Harrison “Larry” “L.H.” Hamlar and Harry C. Curtis, Jr. very well.”

While based in Roanoke, the business regularly services families throughout the region. Hamlar explained that when the funeral home first opened in 1952, it had more business in Franklin County than in Roanoke.

Hamlar, 40, is the great-nephew of Lawrence “L.H.” “Larry” Harrison Hamlar. Larry, who died in 2003, was a prominent Roanoke civic leader and one of the founders of the funeral home.

“We are very proud and honored to continue the Hamlar-Curtis legacy. We recognize the sacrifices our founders; Mr. Lawrence H. Hamlar, Mr. Cecil Curtis and Mrs. Marilyn Curtis, made for the community. They taught us that Hamlar-Curtis is more than just a funeral home,” Hamlar said.

The Roanoke location at 1002 Moorman Avenue has been expanded twice. In 1972, a 300-seat chapel, three family rooms and an administrative suite were added. In 2019, the interior working space and facilities were updated.

The business is a member of the Roanoke Regional Chamber. Joyce Waugh, president/CEO, thinks of Hamlar-Curtis as being a community leader.

“In today’s world, businesses often come and go rather quickly. At 70 years, Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home has stood the test of time. That takes stamina, quality, leadership, strong staffing, excellent customer service and operations, and a number of other factors,” she said.

Hamlar describes the industry he has worked in for the past 18 years as being “very humbling” due to the fact that he normally deals with families during difficult of times. “They trust us with their loved ones. We’re definitely grateful to the families,” he said.

Hamlar knows what it feels like to grieve a loved one. He was a junior at Wake Forest University when his father passed away. Three weeks later, his uncle passed away. “I’ve been through all these trials and tribulations and understand what people are going through, but everybody grieves differently,” he said.

Given the fact that the business has been around for so long, multiple generations of families have been serviced by Hamlar-Curtis. Hamlar describes the relationships he has with some of his clients as being like “extended family.”

Continuing the family tradition, Hamlar’s three children — Simone, Michal and Micah — are also involved in the business. Up until the COVID-19 pandemic started, they regularly worked at the Roanoke location. Their work duties ranged from working with flowers to washing vehicles.

Like most businesses, Hamlar-Curtis felt the impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. The biggest challenge the funeral home faced was acquiring personal protective equipment. Hamlar, who is the president of the Virginia Morticians’ Association, said it was a problem that nearly all funeral homes faced.

The pandemic also changed the way families said goodbye to their loved ones. Many services were either scrapped or sized down. Coincidentally, the business started offering free live steaming for services shortly before the pandemic started.

Fortunately, Hamlar said, services and visitations are now happening like they did before COVID-19. Masks are required at Hamlar-Curtis facilities.

Hamlar said, “We believe we’ve been doing something right for the last 70 years and we look forward to 70 more.”

Sherman Lea, Roanoke mayor, agrees that Hamlar-Curtis has been doing something right. “Very professional and caring – takes time to explain all details and guides you through the process. In the passing of my wife, they assured our family that all of our wishes would be taken care of,” he said. “I recommend them highly.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.