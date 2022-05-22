Roanoke's Liberty Trust hotel: A reflection of past and future

The building of granite and brick stretched toward the heavens at a height never before seen in Roanoke. Unveiled in 1910, it stood seven stories tall, a testament to the very latest in turn-of-the-century technology as well as the rush of new prosperity pouring into the young city after the arrival of the railroad.

The downtown structure, built to serve as the new headquarters of Roanoke’s first bank, greeted visitors with marble floors, columns inspired by the Temple of Apollo and carved rosette detailing.

The building, which remains one of Virginia’s best-preserved examples of Edwardian-era architecture, was designed with painstaking care to convey a message — Roanoke had arrived.

“This really became, for lack of a better term, an early skyscraper for that era,” said local historian Nelson Harris. “It was a symbol of the progress and prosperity in Roanoke at that time.”

“There had been just an explosion in population and tremendous growth in Roanoke’s economy due to the railroad that created a lot of commercial and personal wealth in the community,” he explained. “You had a robust city, commercially, socially, culturally … That was reflected in the construction of what became known as the Liberty Trust building.”

Today, the Liberty Trust building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is starting a new chapter and notching a new milestone for downtown.

This spring, the building, which had most recently been used as leased office space, debuted the results of a multi-million dollar restoration and refurbishment that converted its office suites into an array of boutique hotel rooms.

The new hotel, dubbed The Liberty Trust, celebrated its grand opening in May after phasing in a soft launch that began in mid-March.

The 54-room luxury accommodations were part of a long-held vision of attracting more lodging options to downtown as Roanoke’s tourism economy grows. The core of downtown, for years, had only one hotel — albeit it was the iconic Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

It was only in 2016 that a second hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites on Church Avenue, opened its doors. The Liberty Trust is the third operation to join the district, and the first boutique hotel.

The hotel redevelopment marked the first project undertaken by Fairfax-based Savara Hospitality in the region.

“We’re always keeping our pulse on destinations that are growing in terms of visitors and that have lots of exciting things going on,” said Vishal Savani, a managing director with the hotel group. “And Roanoke has had some fantastic developments over the last seven or eight years; everything from the growth in its outdoor recreation to how downtown has seen so much development coming in with new apartments, restaurants and attractions.”

“We had our eye on Roanoke for awhile.”

Savara Hospitality, which specializes in working with historic properties, first purchased the building situated at 101 S. Jefferson St. in 2018 with plans to open the hotel in 2020. The pandemic disrupted that timeline, but work was able to get back on track, most visibly manifested in the scaffolding that surrounded the building as crews undertook a months-long process to carefully restore the ornamental parapet lining the structure’s roof.

That type of attention to detail in the renovation was notable, said Alison Blanton, an architectural historian with Hill Studio who consulted on the project. It speaks to the developer’s belief in honoring even the smallest aspects of the building’s history.

It’s also in step with the effort and thought put into the building when it was first constructed.

“The building is so well-articulated and detailed,” said Blanton. “Nothing went unadorned. Even on the parapet in the cornices at the very top, which you can barely see from the street, it’s extremely detailed. It’s just a great architectural expression of these Renaissance revival styles that bring all these classical motifs into play.”

The building was designed by one of Virginia’s leading architects of the era, John Kevan Peebles, whose resume included work on the restoration of the Virginia State Capitol and on the University of Virginia’s Grounds.

The structure, marked by French Renaissance and Beaux Arts influences, originally served as the new home for the fast-growing First National Bank. That was Roanoke’s first financial institution. Its founding was directly spurred by the needs of the Shenandoah Valley Railroad, a precursor to the Norfolk & Western Railway’s formation.

The seven-story building was the tallest in the city at the time. That feat of engineering was made possible by early advances in technology, including better fireproofing materials and the arrival of the electrical elevator, both of which made higher construction a more attainable and safe option.

The building was a “landmark of modernity” when it debuted in 1910, according to its historical register nomination. It remained occupied by banks in one form or another for decades, including the Liberty Trust Company, which took up residence in it for 20 years.

Savara Hospitality said the budget for the building’s restoration and conversion into hotel rooms ran into the seven figures although it declined to discuss the numbers in detail.

The project celebrated its grand opening during National Travel and Tourism Week. The new hotel is coming online at a time when the industry is eagerly anticipating a rebound in its numbers as travel and events resume.

Savani, of Savara Hospitality, said the response to The Liberty Trust’s opening was excellent in its first few weeks. The hotel was booked up by travelers, group events and organizations during a recent week in May.

In addition to its guest rooms, the hotel offers an event and meeting venue. It’s also making plans to add a restaurant and bar to its lobby later this summer.

A tenant for the restaurant space is being finalized now. The currently anticipated concept centers around small-plate dishes and signature cocktails.

Regional leaders called the timing of the hotel’s opening particularly fortuitous noting in part its proximity to the Amtrak platform, just around the corner, and the plans to bring a second daily passenger train to the city later this year.

Harris, who in addition to being a historian is also a minister and past mayor, said the hotel project was a welcome investment in the city.

To attract this type of commitment from experienced outside developers bodes well for the city and the path its own, he added.

“The fact that Roanoke is on their radar screen, I think, says something about the vibrancy of downtown,” Harris said. “It’s an affirmation that the city is vibrant and moving forward.”