Rocky Mount family owned flower shop closes after 57 years

ROCKY MOUNT — After 57 years of business, Arrington Flowers closed its doors last month.

Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair.

The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.

From 1965 to 1978, the shop was located on South Main Street. In 1978, the business moved to 190 Franklin Street where it remained until its closure.

Growing up, Marc Arrington worked in the shop off and on. When he received his driver’s license, he started making deliveries.

He went to Virginia Tech to study landscape horticulture. After graduating in 1983, he worked elsewhere for a time before returning to the flower shop around 1987.

In 1992, he purchased the business. Looking back, he said the purchase of the business was the logical thing for him given his experience in the shop growing up and his knowledge of horticulture.

“All of those years I was involved with it, the part I liked best was interacting with people,” he said. A large part of the job, he said, comes down to making people happy.

For the last 12 years, Marc Arrington, who now lives in Roanoke, has not been as involved in the day-to-day operation of the business; however he still handles most of the business tasks and occasionally works in the shop on the weekends. His primary job is serving as an optometrist and ophthalmologist recruiter.

Since he stepped back from the business, his wife, Denise, has been serving as the manager, designer and co-owner.

Despite being in and around the floral business for most of his life, Marc Arrington said the business isn’t what it used to be.

“The florist business was a whole different animal back then during the 80s and 90s. Back during those years, it was booming,” he said. He feels that some florists were hurt by the internet and the rise of flowers being sold in grocery stores.

The business closed at the end of July because Denise Arrington has decided to retire.

“It’s a lot of work,” Marc Arrington said, adding that working weekends and holidays can take its toll. He also noted that his ability to help out at the shop is constrained by his day job and the fact that his mother is in an assisted living facility.

The day after announcing that the business would be closing, a steady stream of patrons stopped by the shop. “People were crying. We’ve had a lot of good customers,” he said.

Both Marc and Denise Arrington plan to spend more time with their family on the weekends and traveling.

Throughout the years, the running of the shop has been aided by longtime employee Rochelle Simmons. She started working with the Arrington family in the early 1960s. “She’s like a family member,” Marc Arrington said. Simmons and a driver both retired when the business closed its doors.

Steve Angle, Rocky Mount’s mayor, acknowledged that many in the community are saddened by the closure.

“It was a mainstay in Rocky Mount for many, many years. It provided floral services to the community,” he said. “They certainly will be missed.”