Rocky Mount to explore placing business incubator in vacant county building

Rocky Mount will investigate the idea of setting up a business incubator in an empty downtown building, using a study funded by a $25,000 state grant.

Awarded by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the grant money will pay for a market and feasibility study, as well as design concepts. On Monday, Rocky Mount Town Council unanimously authorized staff to proceed.

The building in question, at 40 W. Church St., belongs to Franklin County. Once home to a farm equipment store, the 4,000-square-foot structure’s main level has been vacant for more than two years.

Beth Simms, the town's former cultural and economic development director, applied for the grant in January, said Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore. Simms still gets a chance to be involved with the project, as she became Franklin County’s economic development director in April.

Simms “is the reason we have this grant,” Moore said Wednesday. “She gets 100% of the credit.”