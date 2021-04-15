Rocky Mount to explore placing business incubator in vacant county building

Rocky Mount will investigate the idea of setting up a business incubator in an empty downtown building, using a study funded by a $25,000 state grant.
Awarded by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the grant money will pay for a market and feasibility study, as well as design concepts. On Monday, Rocky Mount Town Council unanimously authorized staff to proceed.
The building in question, at 40 W. Church St., belongs to Franklin County. Once home to a farm equipment store, the 4,000-square-foot structure’s main level has been vacant for more than two years.
Beth Simms, the town's former cultural and economic development director, applied for the grant in January, said Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore. Simms still gets a chance to be involved with the project, as she became Franklin County’s economic development director in April.
Simms “is the reason we have this grant,” Moore said Wednesday. “She gets 100% of the credit.”
Simms discussed the idea with Assistant County Manager Mike Burnette and the county board of supervisors before she applied for the grant, Moore said. “The feasibility study, it only commits anyone to seeing what’s possible. You don’t have to do anything with it. I mean, obviously, we want to, but it’s not binding on the town or the county.”
The application for the grant suggests that the main level of the building could be used for a “coworking incubator space” that could house small startup businesses. “Rocky Mount has a very limited supply of leasable office space which prevents startup businesses from locating here,” Simms wrote. “Recent inquiries show a need for office/incubator space for businesses of 1-4 people.”
Moore cited a similar project underway in Altavista. The town is converting an old fire station into a coworking space, the Spark Innovation Center, with help from a $184,000 Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission grant.
Rocky Mount is weighing pursuit of an Advancing Virginia Main Street community designation, which would increase the level of revitalization assistance and services available from the Department of Housing and Community Development.
In the application, Simms estimated that the feasibility study could take six months. The project has been put out for bids, Moore said.
The town is in the process of hiring a replacement for Simms, Moore said.