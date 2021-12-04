Rotenizer named Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg tourism director

David Rotenizer is the new executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office.

“After conducting a search for someone to spearhead our regional tourism program that yielded several great candidates, David was selected to fill the position and continue the great work our Regional Tourism Office has been doing for the past several years,” said Craig Meadows, Montgomery County Administrator, in a news release. “David has a lot of related industry experience and we are fortunate to have him leading our tourism program.”

As executive director of the regional tourism program, Rotenizer will report to the Blacksburg town manager; Christiansburg town manager; and Montgomery County administrator. He will be responsible for managing and initiating programs that foster and support tourism initiatives throughout both towns and the county, working closely with the tourism board.