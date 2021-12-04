Rotenizer named Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg tourism director

David Rotenizer is the new executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office.
“After conducting a search for someone to spearhead our regional tourism program that yielded several great candidates, David was selected to fill the position and continue the great work our Regional Tourism Office has been doing for the past several years,” said Craig Meadows, Montgomery County Administrator, in a news release. “David has a lot of related industry experience and we are fortunate to have him leading our tourism program.”
As executive director of the regional tourism program, Rotenizer will report to the Blacksburg town manager; Christiansburg town manager; and Montgomery County administrator. He will be responsible for managing and initiating programs that foster and support tourism initiatives throughout both towns and the county, working closely with the tourism board.
Prior to joining Montgomery County, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County serving as director of tourism with the Office of Economic Development. Prior to Franklin County, Rotenizer worked for West Virginia State University as an extension agent in community development with specialization in historic preservation and tourism development in partnership with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, serving Raleigh County and the city of Beckley. He served as the first director of tourism for both Carroll County Office of Tourism and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation in Virginia.