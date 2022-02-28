Salem brewery will occupy downtown Roanoke site vacated by Deschutes

Olde Salem Brewing Company has announced it will refill the empty space in downtown Roanoke recently vacated by Deschutes.

The local craft beer maker, currently located on E. Main St. in Salem, announced last weekend via its Facebook page it will establish a second location at 315 Market St.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to join the other fantastic breweries that currently occupy downtown, and bring some Salem flavor to the market," said Olde Salem Brewing Company.

No date was announced to open the new tap room. "Over the coming weeks we will be working through the process of getting the space ready for opening," said the brewery's post.

Olde Salem Brewing Company has been part of the Roanoke Valley's frothy craft beer scene since 2017, located in a renovated building that housed a long-time appliance shop.

Its Facebook post said a previous plan to establish a Roanoke presence in the Wasena neighborhood went flat.

Deschutes, the Oregon-based beermaker that selected Roanoke on 2016 as the site for an East Coast operation, responded to volatile market changes by first scaling back that grand scheme, and then abandoning it altogether.

A casuality of that retreat was Descutes' tap room on Roanoke's Market. Deschutes brought temporary stability to the prominent commercial site at the corner of Market St. and Church Ave. that had a revolving-door history of transitory restaurants and bars. But the bar served its final beer this past New Year's Eve, to the dismay of faithful patrons.

Meanwhile, riding a rising industry tide of locally based craft brewers, Olde Salem Brewing Company will take Deschutes place — literally and figuratively.