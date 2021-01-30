Salem internet provider brings cyberspace to uncharted territory

Business is booming and customers are zooming as Salem-based internet provider B2X Online brings rural Roanoke-region households into cyberspace.
During the last four months, the family-owned company responded to a rush of government requests for expanded internet access in remote areas of Roanoke, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties, said B2X CEO Warren Kane.
“Those expansions are coming online; all of them are really starting to move forward now,” Kane said. “People are actively connecting.”
Broadband expansion became a top priority last year for local governments, connecting people to church, work and school from home during COVID-19 shutdowns. Roanoke, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties used federal coronavirus relief funds to expand residents’ internet access, partnering with B2X, which is a wireless provider, and cable service providers alike.
“What B2X is doing, a lot of problems with getting internet into a certain area is sometimes topography, which is not good for traditional burying of cables,” said Bill Hunter, Roanoke County’s communications director. “All of the current B2X projects are wireless mesh.”
In the four-county area, B2X is finishing installation on more than 100 internet access points affixed to towers, poles, barn silos and other structures, expanding the coverage area of its wireless mesh broadband network, which transmits internet through microwaves to receivers on customers’ homes.
“We spoke to several manufacturers that we’ve been buying this equipment from,” Kane said. “We actually ran them out of gear a couple times.”
Spurred by governments spending funds they received through the coronavirus relief bill — Campbell County contributed $1.5 million, Appomattox County paid $528,059, Roanoke County spent $600,000 and Bedford County used $112,000 — B2X’s internet service can now reach as many as 4,000 homes that were previously without access, or were plodding along on too-slow satellite connections. The company served about 2,700 customers before the recent network expansions started going online, Kane saidwere plodding along on too-slow satellite connections. The company served about 2,700 customers before the recent network expansions started going online, Kane said.
“I think we pulled off some feats,” Kane said. “I don’t think anybody was really ready for the CARES Act funding to be made available so quickly, and for people to be able to move so quickly.”
To meet demand, B2X hired four additional tower crews. Where suitable preexisting structures like cell towers and barn silos did not exist, Kane said the crews erected 50-foot “small cell” poles to broadcast broadband services, making the last-mile connection to residents in hard-to-reach places.
“There were almost 25 people we were able to provide jobs to during that expansion,” Kane said. “Most of them are still working today.”
Although Kane said B2X has never before expanded its wireless mesh network so far and so fast, the internet service provider is familiar with fulfilling county contracts, having done so with some regularity since 2004. B2X has standing agreements with Bedford and Franklin counties, he said.
For the CARES Act expansion projects, in addition to paying for installation of the wireless mesh hardware, both Campbell and Appomattox counties subsidized internet access, allowing residents to connect to the newly accessible B2X network without paying for installation. Campbell County paid for 1,000 such connections, while Appomattox funded 200 setups.
Like satellite television, wireless internet is susceptible to outages during bouts of severe weather, but speed and reliability have improved in recent years.
New wireless technology has increased B2X’s network performance in the last year, allowing the company to shoot service through woodsy foliage to homes within 5 miles of a transmitter, Kane said. Download speeds for the provider’s fastest service plan are now up to almost 100 megabits per second, compared to the broadband minimum of 25 mbps.
Two of the four subscription plans offered by B2X Online provide broadband-speed internet, with the cheaper plan starting at $85 per month, making it pricier but still comparable in cost to traditional wired internet.
“There are many areas out there we have been to that have no type of service,” Kane said. “Then there’s areas where this gives them the chance to have two or three to four times the speed they had before.”
Tech of the millennium
Once upon a time, people would get excited about internet speeds of a single megabit downloaded per second, but Kane said consumer expectations have changed mightily in fewer than 20 years.
“We’re a family, home-owned business. My brother and I created the business back in 2003,” Kane said. “Right here in good ol’ Salem, Virginia.”
With backgrounds in computer communications systems, Warren and Danny Kane were some of the first in the nation to offer access to Motorola’s Canopy wireless internet system, and the business took off from there.
When B2X started, Kane said internet was something people used primarily for leisure, but a need presented itself as the internet’s usefulness increased through the 2000s.
“We were starting to transmit off two or three towers, and we realized the need that was in front of us,” Kane said. “We started expanding and going different places where internet wasn’t available.”
Early on, the Kane brothers focused on providing internet service in areas where cable would not go, and that business model has continued.
“We see us as being the possibility for people that don’t have any internet,” Kane said. “Also as the stopgap, until a cable provider comes in.”
If faster cable internet does move into an area, as county CARES Act funds also have paid for, Kane said B2X stays online until there is no longer a need, then expands its service elsewhere.
“To this day, some of the areas we went to and started serving at an early time still do not have any type of service but ours,” Kane said. “During that time we’ve been upgrading them and giving people more speed as the technology has improved.”
Bringing internet to difficult terrain has its fair share of challenges, but it’s a service that is increasingly appreciated, and needed just as much in the country as in urban areas.
While the coronavirus emphasized the utility of internet everywhere, even at the end of gravelly mountain driveways, Kane and company have known the need for close to two decades.
“What this is doing for us and everybody else is giving people the chance to connect in ways they haven’t done before, and it also gives them better understanding what is available on the internet,” Kane said. “I’m happy we’ve been able to be a part of that, and are able to provide that type of service for people to use at home.”