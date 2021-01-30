Salem internet provider brings cyberspace to uncharted territory

“We see us as being the possibility for people that don’t have any internet,” Kane said. “Also as the stopgap, until a cable provider comes in.”

If faster cable internet does move into an area, as county CARES Act funds also have paid for, Kane said B2X stays online until there is no longer a need, then expands its service elsewhere.

“To this day, some of the areas we went to and started serving at an early time still do not have any type of service but ours,” Kane said. “During that time we’ve been upgrading them and giving people more speed as the technology has improved.”

Bringing internet to difficult terrain has its fair share of challenges, but it’s a service that is increasingly appreciated, and needed just as much in the country as in urban areas.

While the coronavirus emphasized the utility of internet everywhere, even at the end of gravelly mountain driveways, Kane and company have known the need for close to two decades.

“What this is doing for us and everybody else is giving people the chance to connect in ways they haven’t done before, and it also gives them better understanding what is available on the internet,” Kane said. “I’m happy we’ve been able to be a part of that, and are able to provide that type of service for people to use at home.”

