Salem joins commission that runs Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Salem joins commission that runs Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Salem has joined the commission that owns and operates Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, the airport announced Friday.

Salem has joined the commission that owns and operates Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, the airport announced Friday.

Dale Guidry, president and CEO of TMEIC, a Roanoke County provider of industrial equipment, was chosen to represent Salem on the panel.

Virginia created the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission in 1987 as an independent subdivision of the state, but only the city of Roanoke and Roanoke County exercised their rights to have representation. Salem declined at the time but joined last month, a move the airport welcomed, airport spokesman Brad Boettcher said.

“We’re trying to get people to think of the region, not just Roanoke city or Salem city but the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia. Having them join brings the three entities, the city, the county and Salem, closer together,” he said.

Guidry’s company uses the airport frequently, so he is expected to bring useful insights to the commission, Boettcher said.

The enabling legislation guaranteed Roanoke the power to name a majority of the commissioners on the previously five-person commission, as the airport is located in Roanoke. With Salem aboard, Roanoke was given an additional seat and named developer Robert Fralin to fill it. The commission will operate with seven members.

The airport changed its name to the current one in 2014, giving a nod to the New River Valley. It is the source of 40% of airport traffic, though none of the New River Valley governments controls a commission seat. That said, the current chair, Nathaniel Bishop, a Roanoke city appointee, lives in the New River Valley, Boettcher said.

Robert Fralin mugshot.jpg

Robert Fralin

Dale Guidry mugshot.jpg

Dale Guidry

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

