Salem offers grants for small businesses hurt by pandemic

Salem is offering a second round of grants to assist small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's economic development authority is offering $5,000 grants that can be used to "reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by required closures."

Examples of such costs include operations like payroll and rent, development or expansion of online sales or takeout, equipment and inventory purchases, or deep cleaning services and personal protective equipment.

A total of $400,000 is available, according to a city spokesman. Salem pledged $500,000 to the first round of grants earlier this year.

The program is supported by the Coronavirus Relief Fund, established under the federal CARES Act. The state distributed a portion of its allocation to local governments and, in turn, the Salem City Council decided to put some of the money toward providing grants to small businesses.

Applications for the grant are available online at salemva.gov/Departments/Economic-Development. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.

