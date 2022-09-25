SBQ: LeadHERship offers group empowerment therapy

Pick up the kids. Grab groceries. Schedule an aging parent’s medical checkup. Get dinner cooked. Pick up prescriptions for your also aging in-laws — and, oh yeah, juggle it all while still crushing it at your 9 to 5 job.

Women never feel that they get enough hours in a day.

“Of course, you don’t,” said Kimberly Whiter, an advocate for family caregivers and keynote speaker at one of the summer installments of a new series, LeadHERship, organized to empower and support women in the workplace.

Women still shoulder a disproportionate share of the workload in their homes and family lives, Whiter said, noting her own clientele is overwhelmingly female.

The result, she added, is often mounting stress, anxiety and feelings of guilt for being tired. Those pursuing careers also fear their trajectory will take a hit. Many avoid talking about their families at work out of worry that they’ll be seen as distracted or less committed than others.

But Whiter — whose firm Elder Care Solutions helps families supporting elderly or disabled loved ones — said she hoped that women facing these many, competing demands always remember one thing: They’re not in this alone.

There are resources out there, she said, strategies to learn, programs to tap into and, crucially, others who’ve also been there and can offer help.

“Never think that it all falls on you,” she said.

In many ways, that was the idea that drove the creation of LeadHERship, a 10-month series launched by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Virginia Western Community College’s School of Career & Corporate Training.

The series, which kicked off in March and ends in December, grew out of talks among chamber members about the desire for women in business to have a space to gather, share and learn from one another.

The resulting series covers a wide spectrum of topics that touch on both soft skills and practical tools — work-life balance, dealing with conflict, marketing design and digital communication all feature on the schedule.

Organizers also strived to create a forum where questions could be asked and worries shared.

“It’s just a really nice, open, comfortable environment,” said Ashley King, board president of the chamber and acting director of general services for Roanoke County government.

“Everybody can just be themselves,” she said. “If you want to be vulnerable, you can be vulnerable. If there's a certain topic you want to discuss, it’s a judgment-free zone.”

It is powerful to be part of such spaces and help strengthen the voices of women, added Regina Cook of the School of Career & Corporate Training, which helped the chamber shape the topics for the series and line up speakers.

The pressure cooker of the pandemic made clearer than ever how vital women and their contributions are to their communities, Cook said.

“From my lens, professional women of the post-covid era are modern Renaissance women,” she said. “They led their families. They led schooling. They led professional initiatives. And now they are very much on the cusp of this new era in our work environments. They are pioneering leaders.”

The LeadHERship series, which has three more events coming up this year, centers around seminars that are held once a month. The program offers women the flexibility to register for individual events based on their interests and schedules.

The chamber of commerce is looking into organizing another series next year but those discussions are just beginning, officials said.

Brooke Buehring, an entrepreneur who’s been attending each LeadHERship event, said it’s been invaluable to be able to connect with other women in the business world.

“As a small business owner, sometimes it can be a lonely journey,” said Buehring, who helms The Welcome Basket, a venture that introduces local businesses to new homeowners through the curation of welcome baskets.

“Finding a network of women who are also professionals and going through the same things has been very important for me,” she added. “It’s helped to speak with and hear from other women who are going through very similar situations and finding ways to overcome obstacles.”

More information about LeadHERship can be found on the chamber’s website, s-rcchamber.org, or by contacting the chamber at info@s-rcchamber.org or 540-387-0267.