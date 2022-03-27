SBQ: Local focus on local business

The past two years have been turbulent to say the least. We've all had to adapt and change course numerous times. Businesses haven't been immune to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses bore the brunt of lockdowns. Unfortunately, some businesses didn't survive. The ones that did survive did so through multiple pivots and strong leadership. In fact, a number of the businesses that survived the past two years have emerged stronger and more resilient. After all, they made it through a once in a lifetime global pandemic.

As a result of the past two years, we know just how important businesses are. Our local health care providers ensured that we were safe and taken care of. Grocery stores made sure their shelves were stocked so that we would have food when we were otherwise staying at home. Simply put, the business sector is the lifeblood of our communities. Without stable businesses, our communities would wither.

It is because of our recognition that business plays such a key role in our region's, and our, success that we decided last year that we needed to develop a publication that would focus on the business developments that impact our daily lives. It should be noted that starting a new publication isn't easy, especially during a pandemic. But despite the challenges, we knew that our readers would benefit from such a publication.

In order to make this happen, we brought together editors, reporters and sales and circulation personnel from Roanoke, the New River Valley, Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake, Danville and Martinsville. Instead of focusing on just one market, we felt it was important to provide a regional perspective. Many businesses span the entire region. Residents also traverse the region on a regular basis for work and pleasure. The success of one city often impacts the success or failure of another. For example, residents of Lynchburg and Roanoke will likely travel to Danville to try their luck at the new casino that will be opening in the near future. If they win big, they'll likely bring back their winnings to their hometowns and spend it at local stores and restaurants.

As you can tell from the title, Sunday Business Quarterly, our goal is to produce this publication quarterly. The schedule will allow us to report on business developments and trends in a more thorough manner than we might otherwise be able to if the journal were to come out on a more frequent basis. Instead of focusing on things like ribbon cuttings and promotion announcements, we will strive to get to the bottom of the underlying trends that are impacting all of us throughout the region. An example of the type of in-depth analysis we're aiming for is the comprehensive real estate article that is included in this issue. While each market is different, there are trends that traverse municipal boundaries. A trend that seems to hold true no matter where you're located in the region based on our reporting is that homes are being gobbled up by hungry buyers much faster now than in recent memory. As Ashley Donahue, Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors president, indicated, the trend will likely continue until more inventory is available.

Two of the other regional trends our reporters delved into this issue include the impacts of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and the increase in local places to gamble.

As Ralph Barrier Jr. noted in his article, since the establishment of the commission, there has been a steady uptick in the number of meaningful projects that are receiving funding. The projects, as the article notes, span Southwest and Southern Virginia. Based on the massive reach of the commission, we felt it was appropriate to include it in this inaugural issue.

Since 2019, two Rosie's Gaming Emporium locations have been added to our region. A Caesars casino will be opening in Danville in the very near future. While all three locations offer fun ways to pass the time, the economic impact of the growing local gambling sector cannot be overlooked. As indicated in our article by Sam Wall and Bill Wyatt, Rosie's reports to pay more than $32 million in annual state and local taxes. John Crane's article notes that the Danville city manager predicts the new casino will bring in $34 million in annual revenue to the city. Based on those two figures alone, it's safe to say that the emerging gambling sector is worth keeping an eye on.

Going forward, we ask that you send us your thoughts and ideas. While it's true that we have staff scattered throughout the region, we can't be everywhere at all times. We need your help. If you know of a business story that you think would be a good fit for this publication, please let us know. Additionally, we welcome letters to the editor. The articles in this issue touch on a lot of different topics. It's only natural that you'd have a response to something you've read. If you do, write us at news@roanoke.com, attn: SBQ. Try to keep your letters to 350 words or fewer, include your name, address and telephone number.

Thank you for taking the time to read this new and exciting publication. It has certainly been a labor of love for our staff.

— AILA BOYD

We aim to highlight 'Local Wins'

If you are reading this, thank you. Thank you for supporting local businesses and local news. It’s been exactly one year since I stepped foot into this amazing community. One of the first things that really made an impression on me was how openly supportive this business community is of each other. Every business that I’ve had the pleasure to meet with, wants their competitors to succeed as much as their own. A healthy, vibrant, successful local economy, is also a reflection of a healthy community.

We launched the Sunday Business Quarterly to highlight just that. All of our successes and local wins that impact all of our lives and makes us proud of where we live. We hope that we can continue to highlight all categories of businesses within our region in every upcoming issue. We hope the Sunday Business Quarterly will inspire entrepreneurs to launch a new business, financial institutions to invest locally, businesses to expand or add another location. We want to attract fresh new talent and new economic development to the southwest.

— SAMUEL WORTHINGTON

Aila Boyd is the editor of the Franklin News-Post and Laker Magazine. Samuel Worthington is the regional president for Lee Enterprises and director of sales and marketing at The Roanoke Times.