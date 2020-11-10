 Skip to main content
SCC approves fuel rate reduction in Appalachian Power bills
Customers of Appalachian Power Co. will soon see a slight decrease in their monthly bills.

The State Corporation Commission approved a request last week from Appalachian to reduce a portion of the bill designated to pay for the fuel used to generate electricity. An average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will see a decrease of about $3.

The reduction took effect Nov. 1, according to Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

A drop this year in the price of natural gas — which makes up about 19% of Appalachian’s energy portfolio — is largely responsible for the company’s request to lower its rate.

The previous fuel factor of 2.3 cents per kilowatt-hour now stands at 1.9 cents.

SCC approval of the reduction was made independently of Appalachian’s request to increase its base rate by 6.5% for residential customers, which would lead to a $10 hike in monthly bills.

A ruling on that request is expected late this month.

Base rates take into account a customer’s energy usage and all costs to produce it. The SCC reviews base rates every three years to ensure they are providing neither insufficient nor excessive revenues, while allowing for an investor-owned utility’s need to provide a return to its shareholders.

The fuel factor, by comparison, is reviewed annually by the SCC and does not factor in a profit for the utility. Such “dollar-for-dollar” portions of a bill are known as rate adjustment clauses.

Appalachian, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, has about 500,000 customers in Virginia.

