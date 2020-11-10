SCC approves fuel rate reduction in Appalachian Power bills

Customers of Appalachian Power Co. will soon see a slight decrease in their monthly bills.

The State Corporation Commission approved a request last week from Appalachian to reduce a portion of the bill designated to pay for the fuel used to generate electricity. An average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will see a decrease of about $3.

The reduction took effect Nov. 1, according to Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

A drop this year in the price of natural gas — which makes up about 19% of Appalachian’s energy portfolio — is largely responsible for the company’s request to lower its rate.

The previous fuel factor of 2.3 cents per kilowatt-hour now stands at 1.9 cents.

SCC approval of the reduction was made independently of Appalachian’s request to increase its base rate by 6.5% for residential customers, which would lead to a $10 hike in monthly bills.

A ruling on that request is expected late this month.