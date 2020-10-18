SCC considers the ups and downs of Appalachian Power's rates

What the monthly electricity bill will look like next year remains murky for Appalachian Power customers, as a roller-coaster regulatory process plays out.

The State Corporation Commission is considering three separate cases that will affect rates.

Appalachian is asking the SCC to approve an increase in its base rates, which are reviewed every three years. For an average residential customer — one who uses 1,000 kilowatts per hour of electricity a month — that would mean a 6% hike in their bill, or about $10.

A second request by Appalachian is for a decrease in the fuel factor portion of bills, based on the lower price of natural gas. That would amount to a $3 drop for the average residential customer.

The third change, mandated by a state law passed earlier this year, would cap the bills of low-income users. That would be funded by a yet-to-be determined fee for all other customers. According to preliminary estimates, the fee would be $1.12 a month.

Although details will not be known until the SCC acts on each case, one thing seems clear: Bills will likely be going up, at perhaps the worst possible time.