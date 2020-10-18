SCC considers the ups and downs of Appalachian Power's rates

What the monthly electricity bill will look like next year remains murky for Appalachian Power customers, as a roller-coaster regulatory process plays out.
The State Corporation Commission is considering three separate cases that will affect rates.
Appalachian is asking the SCC to approve an increase in its base rates, which are reviewed every three years. For an average residential customer — one who uses 1,000 kilowatts per hour of electricity a month — that would mean a 6% hike in their bill, or about $10.
A second request by Appalachian is for a decrease in the fuel factor portion of bills, based on the lower price of natural gas. That would amount to a $3 drop for the average residential customer.
The third change, mandated by a state law passed earlier this year, would cap the bills of low-income users. That would be funded by a yet-to-be determined fee for all other customers. According to preliminary estimates, the fee would be $1.12 a month.
Although details will not be known until the SCC acts on each case, one thing seems clear: Bills will likely be going up, at perhaps the worst possible time.
“The company is acutely aware of the financial stress that some of its customers are experiencing,” Appalachian president and chief operating officer Chris Beam said in pre-filed testimony to the SCC, referring to the public health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A state law passed in 2018 required Appalachian to file its request for a base rate increase by the end of March, just as the deadly virus was sweeping across Virginia. The SCC is expected to issue a ruling by late November.
As for the economic toll that higher rates may take, some relief could come from the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a sweeping bill passed this year by the General Assembly that is best known for putting Virginia on a path to carbon-free electricity by 2050.
A lesser-known provision of the law creates the Percentage of Income Payment Program, which requires Appalachian and Dominion Energy to limit the payments of low-income customers.
Individuals or households that rely on public assistance would see the following benefits: Utility customers who do not use electricity to heat their homes would have to devote no more than 6% of their annual income to power bills. For those who use electricity for heat, the most they would pay would be 10% of their annual income.
John Howat, a policy analyst with the National Consumer Law Center, provided the following example to the SCC:
A single minimum-wage worker with electric heat would normally pay almost 19% of his $15,000 annual income to satisfy an average monthly bill of $136, along with $100 in outstanding payments.
Under the Percentage of Income Payment Program, his burden would be reduced to 8% of his earnings.
Until the exact criteria for eligibility are established, Appalachian has no way to determine how many of its approximately 500,000 Virginia customers would qualify for the program, company spokeswoman Teresa Hall said.
But based on experience with a similar program in Ohio, which is served by parent company AEP, Hall said about 64,500 customers might be eligible.
So how would Appalachian make up what it would lose by capping the bills of that many needy customers? By charging a universal service fee to the rest of its retail accounts.
The best available estimate of what that fee would be is $1.12 a month for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours, William Castle, the utility’s director of regulatory services, told the SCC.
A key part of the program is encouraging winterization and energy efficiency improvements to the homes of low-income customers, which over time would bring down the costs for them and, to a more limited degree, the rest of Appalachian’s ratepayers.
At a hearing Thursday, William Reisinger, an attorney for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said it was “critically important” for Virginia to establish such a program, with higher electricity bills on the horizon.
But Reisinger, Appalachian attorney Noelle Coates and about a half-dozen other parties participating in the case all agreed that it’s too early in the process to come up with hard numbers.
More information is expected by Dec. 1, when a report from the state’s Department of Social Services and Department of Housing and Community Development is due. Social Services is working to develop eligibility requirements, while the energy efficiency measures are being studied by housing officials.
At the end of Thursday’s proceeding, SCC hearing officer Mathias Roussy gave lawyers until Oct. 29 to file briefs. The Clean Economy Act requires the SCC to set a universal service fee by the end of the year.
However, some legislative tinkering may be needed before the program goes into effect. Assuming the General Assembly makes changes at its winter session, it could be spring or summer before a final version is ready.
“I think the goal is to have the program in place before ratepayers start seeing the rate impacts of the various provisions of the Virginia Clean Economy Act,” SCC spokesman Ken Schrad said in an email.
Before that process is completed, the commission is expected to act on Appalachian’s request for an overall base rate increase of 5%, and its separate proposal to reduce the fuel factor of its bills.
If approved, the fuel factor reduction would take effect next month and the base rate increase early next year.
Appalachian has drawn fire over the accounting practice it used to justify raising base rates. The utility listed the costs of the early retirement of coal-fired power plants to offset its earnings.
Doing so brought the utility’s return on equity over a three-year period to far enough below the authorized 9.4% that it was allowed it to seek a rate increase.
But opponents pointed out that the coal plant shutdowns actually occurred in 2015 and 2016, before the beginning of a three-year period on which a rate increase is based.
In a brief filed Friday with the SCC, a steering committee that includes the Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties argued that Appalachian is not entitled to raise its base rate.
“Without including this improper treatment of the normal retirement of the units, it is undisputed that APCo did not earn more than 70 basis points below its authorized return of 9.4%,” the brief stated.
Appalachian has argued that its rates have remained stable over the last 10 years. It says the increase is needed to provide reliable service, and the company’s health would be endangered by a denial from the SCC.
In fact, Hall said, last year’s bill for an average residential customer was one penny less than it was in 2010.
