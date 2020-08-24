SCC extends moratorium on utility service cutoffs for nonpayment

The State Corporation Commission is once again extending its order barring regulated utilities from cutting off service to customers unable to pay their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest reprieve will last until Sept. 16 — enough time for the General Assembly to decide during its special session whether any legislative action is necessary, the SCC said in an order Monday.

Since the moratorium was first imposed March 16, it has been extended several times as the public health crisis showed no signs of diminishing.

But it is not sustainable to indefinitely prevent companies from terminating their electricity, natural gas, water or sewer service to non-paying customers, the agency said.

“If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills are ultimately borne by paying customers as operational costs of the utility,” the order stated.

“These costs do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”