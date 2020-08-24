SCC extends moratorium on utility service cutoffs for nonpayment

The State Corporation Commission is once again extending its order barring regulated utilities from cutting off service to customers unable to pay their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest reprieve will last until Sept. 16 — enough time for the General Assembly to decide during its special session whether any legislative action is necessary, the SCC said in an order Monday.
Since the moratorium was first imposed March 16, it has been extended several times as the public health crisis showed no signs of diminishing.
But it is not sustainable to indefinitely prevent companies from terminating their electricity, natural gas, water or sewer service to non-paying customers, the agency said.
“If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills are ultimately borne by paying customers as operational costs of the utility,” the order stated.
“These costs do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
After the moratorium expires, customers who made extended payment plans will continue to be protected from service shutoffs, as long as their accounts remain current or they make new plans with the utilities.
No late payment fees may be levied against such customers.
One possible solution for lawmakers would be to create financial aid programs that would be funded by federal or state appropriations.
While the commission said it will follow any laws enacted by the General Assembly, it added that “utility regulation alone cannot adequately address what is a much broader socio economic catastrophe.”
