SCC to reconsider its denial of higher rates for Appalachian Power

In some respects, the argument was similar to that made in eminent domain cases, which involve the taking of private property for a public use.

Usually, the law is employed by a governmental agency or a utility that needs private land or property for public use, such as the construction of a highway or power line. The law allows the property to be seized, provided its owner receives just compensation.

In Appalachian’s case, its “private property” is used to provide electricity to the general public, the company said in its request for reconsideration. “By denying a rate increase, the Commission’s decision will deprive the company of its fundamental right to just compensation,” the brief stated.

Unlike in an eminent domain case, the “taking” referred to in Appalachian’s filing is known as a regulatory taking, which does not involve the confiscation of physical property, according to Joel Eisen, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law who specializes in energy law and policy.

Such an argument by a utility is unusual in Virginia, said Will Cleveland, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, which asked the SCC to deny the rate increase.