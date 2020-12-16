SCC to reconsider its denial of higher rates for Appalachian Power

Less than a month after denying Appalachian Power Co.’s request to raise its base rates, state regulators will reconsider their decision.
The State Corporation Commission on Tuesday suspended its final order — which turned down Appalachian’s bid for an increase that would have cost an average residential customer an extra $10 a month — until further notice.
In a brief order without explanation, the SCC granted petitions to reconsider filed by two parties on opposite sides: Appalachian, which says it needs more revenue to cover the costs of providing electricity to about 500,000 customers in Western Virginia, and the state attorney general’s office, which has called the accounting practices behind the request “unconscionable.”
After hearing five days of testimony and arguments, the commission ruled Nov. 24 that Appalachian had earned a profit within its authorized range during a three-year period from 2017 to 2019, which precluded a rate increase.
Under state law, the SCC sets a rate of return on equity for regulated monopolies such as Appalachian.
The utility had argued that it earned well below its approved level of 9.42%, and that U.S. Supreme Court cases have established that “rates must be set high enough to allow the utility not only to recover its prudent operating costs, but also earn a rate of return that will maintain the utility’s financial integrity.”
In some respects, the argument was similar to that made in eminent domain cases, which involve the taking of private property for a public use.
Usually, the law is employed by a governmental agency or a utility that needs private land or property for public use, such as the construction of a highway or power line. The law allows the property to be seized, provided its owner receives just compensation.
In Appalachian’s case, its “private property” is used to provide electricity to the general public, the company said in its request for reconsideration. “By denying a rate increase, the Commission’s decision will deprive the company of its fundamental right to just compensation,” the brief stated.
Unlike in an eminent domain case, the “taking” referred to in Appalachian’s filing is known as a regulatory taking, which does not involve the confiscation of physical property, according to Joel Eisen, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law who specializes in energy law and policy.
Such an argument by a utility is unusual in Virginia, said Will Cleveland, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, which asked the SCC to deny the rate increase.
It’s “pretty pro forma” for a request for reconsideration to be granted by the SCC, Cleveland said, and it is not necessarily an indication that it is inclined to reverse its earlier finding.
Critics have long said that Appalachian recovers more than its authorized return on equity, at the expense of customers who pay more than they should. The utility had nearly $2 million in excessive earnings for the most recent triennial review period, the SCC found.
The consumer counsel’s division of the attorney general’s office asked the SCC to reconsider parts of its decision “that impact important cost-of-service issues, which in turn affect APCO’s customers,” according to spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer.
Both the attorney general and Appalachian have said they plan to appeal the commission’s order to the Virginia Supreme Court.
In its last base rate case, both the utility and its critics agreed that rates were designed to produce a future revenue sufficiency of at least $42 million a year, according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center. At the time, state law prohibited the SCC from reducing rates.
The utility’s “history of over earnings during the past decade” undermines its claims that it was unfairly denied a rate increase, the law center said in a brief filed with the SCC.
It’s rare for the regulatory agency to fully block a proposed rate increase.
Over the past 35 years, “I can only recall a handful of such instances involving all rate increase requests made to the Commission by electric, natural gas or water/sewer companies,” Ken Schrad, director of the SCC’s division of information resources, wrote in an email.
Had it been approved, Appalachian’s request would have increased base rates overall by 5%. An average residential customer, who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, would have felt a 6.5% hike.
