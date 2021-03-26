SCC upholds its denial of Appalachian Power's bid to raise rates

State regulators are standing by their decision that Appalachian Power Co. is not entitled to a base rate increase.

In a ruling Friday afternoon, the State Corporation Commission addressed questions raised by Appalachian and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office about its Nov. 24 ruling, while leaving its basic finding intact.

The SCC denied a request by Appalachian to raise its base rates by 6% for the average residential customer, which would have added about $10 to their monthly bill.

After hearing five days of testimony and arguments, the commission found that Appalachian had earned a profit within its authorized range during a three-year period from 2017 to 2019, which precluded a rate increase.

After Appalachian and the attorney general questioned different parts of the ruling, the SCC agreed to reconsider its unanimous vote. Friday’s decision makes it final.

The power company, however, has indicated that it will appeal the ruling to the Virginia Supreme Court. Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall said Friday that officials were still reviewing the SCC’s 25-page decision and had no further comment.

Under state law, the SCC sets a rate of return on equity for regulated monopolies such as Appalachian.