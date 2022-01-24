Scott named Blacksburg Rotary's Citizen of the Year

The Rotary Club of Blacksburg awarded the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award to Dr. Sharon Scott at their lunch meeting on Jan. 20 at the Blacksburg Country Club.

Dr. Scott retired as executive director of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce in December. In her nine-year tenure, she has tirelessly served the business community with professionalism and integrity, while establishing the model for business ethics. In her role with the chamber, she was instrumental in shaping many important developments in our community. She helped with the sale and revitalization of the Marketplace property in Christiansburg and the negotiations in the old Blacksburg Middle School property. She was an advocate for bringing increased broadband to the area and worked with minority-owned businesses to secure available resources and services and to network with the business community. She conceived of the idea to have a hotel and restaurant program at New River Community College and initiated the Leadership NRV program, a yearlong leadership academy for young professionals.

In addition to making the chamber more visible in the community, she has been able to improve the Chamber of Commerce's financial statements over the past four years by increasing membership and controlling their expenses through accurate budgeting and strict adherence to the budget. She was the recipient of the 2020-2021 Chamber Executive of the Year Award.

“Sharon is the definition of a selfless servant. She empowers the people around her, the chamber staff, directors, committee chairs, and ensures they are successful by supporting them with whatever resources she can provide,” said Robert Parks, former president of the board.

The Rotary Club of Blacksburg was chartered in 1979. The motto of the club and Rotary International is "Service Above Self." Dr. Scott lives this motto in her professional and personal life. The club began awarding its Citizen of the Year in 1990. Dr. Scott is the 32nd recipient of this award.

Submitted by Paula Alston