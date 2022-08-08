Second Bluegrass BBQ planned for downtown Pulaski

PULASKI — A Giles County barbecue restaurant has plans to open another location in downtown Pulaski.

Pembroke-based Bluegrass BBQ is planning to open at 37 W. Main St. at some point in 2023, said the business’ co-owner, Cody Journell.

It would offer the same base menu as the Pembroke location, but there would be some different offerings, he said.

The variances in menus is something Bluegrass has done with its food truck, Journell said. For example, the food truck offers the popular barbecue Reuben sandwich, which isn’t available at the restaurant, he said. That distinct choice has helped the food truck develop its own following, he said.

Bluegrass, which opened about three years ago, is known for serving typical barbecue and downhome fare such as ribs, catfish, brisket and smoked chicken.

The shoestring fries cooked with chef Chad Brodkin’s own spice mix and the hushpuppies are sides that have become patron favorites, and the restaurant even dabbles in delicacies such as frog legs.

“The fries are what keeps people coming back,” Journell said with a laugh. “It’s worked out well for us.”

While Bluegrass will certainly play its role in expanding Pulaski’s dining options, it is part of a greater project that will contribute to ongoing efforts to revitalize the New River Valley locale.

Growth is starting to occur in the Pulaski area, Journell said in response to a question about what interested them in that part of the New River Valley.

“It seems like the town and the people in town are trying really hard to build that downtown scene and the rest of Pulaski in general,” he said. “It just seems like a similar demographic to Giles County.”

Pulaski has a lot of room for a place that specializes in barbecue, Journell said. Such eateries often thrive when they’re not in abundance in a particular area, he said.

Bluegrass will be just one of the additions going into the building on West Main Street.

Luke Allison, part of a larger group that is redeveloping the property, said other plans call for the addition of nine apartments in the building — six on the second floor and three on the ground floor on the side of Peak Creek. He said they’re looking to complete the entire project, including the space for the restaurant, all at one time.

Allison said the group realized through some research that rural communities can be revitalized through the refurbishment of existing infrastructure.

“By adding upstairs apartments with businesses like that [Bluegrass] downstairs, you add to this vibrancy,” he said. “By adding these permanent residents downtown, that adds to the foot traffic outside peak hours.”

Allison said the apartments going into the downtown building will target people searching for housing that is more affordable than in some other parts of the region, yet still of high quality.

“We have a mission to revitalize rural communities such as Pulaski,” he said. “We have this belief that if we can historically restore the existing infrastructure, not only can we attract businesses such as Bluegrass, but we can offer really high class affordable housing for communities. That’s what’s really important. People need to be proud of where they live.”