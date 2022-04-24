Selfie serve business popping

Cally James couldn’t stop giggling as she staked out a spot in a bubblegum pink room that looked like it had leapt straight off an album cover.

Her cousin and her aunt jumped in to be part of the shot. Even her grandmother got in on the fun, grabbing a handful of the prop money that covered the floor, and tossing it into the air.

“Granny just threw money at me,” James, 14, said in disbelief, still laughing.

The family snapped a photo then looked around to see what they should try next. The doughnut wall? The flamingo ball pit? The cascade of roses?

“I was overwhelmed,” James said later as she pointed out some of her favorite booths in the technicolored Soshal Selfie Studio. “I didn’t know which one to do first.”

“There’s not a lot of other things that look like this out there,” she said.

The Soshal Selfie Studio, which launched in March, is a first for Roanoke, introducing the region to the growing phenomenon of venues that merge the concepts of photo studio, interactive art and social media mecca.

Selfie studios got their start as a curiosity but began rapidly multiplying as their whimsical, eye-catching installations began drawing crowds. Destinations like the Color Factory in San Francisco and the Museum of Ice Cream in New York were first created as Instagram-perfect pop-up projects but are still going years later and now span multiple cities.

In Virginia, selfie studios now pepper the state, reaching from Virginia Beach to Richmond to Danville.

Soshal (pronounced ‘social’) is the first in the Roanoke region. Owner Connie Mills said she was drawn to the idea both as a fun and novel new option for afternoon outings and its potential power as a resource for professional creatives and local businesses.

“I think it has the ability to evolve into something that’s not just a selfie shop,” she said. “... Social media is the way we communicate now. It’s so big, and it’s not going anywhere. This is really a place for people to create content.”

Mills, a Roanoke native with a background in event planning and music, spent months curating the opening look for Soshal’s 1,750-square-foot space located in a Peters Creek Road shopping center. Walls were painted and repainted to get just the right combination of bold, vivid backdrops. Delivery boxes piled up as she picked out props and scenery — a set of golden angel wings, a shipment of oversized cherries, a clawfoot tub that would be filled with rainbow-hued confetti.

The end result is over 20 stations and walls that invite visitors to take center stage and make themselves the stars of their own photo shoots.

“To hear people gasp when they come around the corner, and see all the colors and everything has been just the best,” said Mills, adding the options will be refreshed regularly and she hopes to partner with local artists on designs in the future.

“It will be ever-changing,” she said. “We’ll keep evolving.”

The sheer number and variety of the setups is part of the appeal of the selfie studio sensation. With a quick pivot, shutterbugs can switch among an array of unique and camera-ready scenes.

That was part of the attraction for photographer Chris Tribble, of Snapkraklepop Photography, who’s booked time at the studio for a style shoot next month.

“It’s definitely a neat place to work out of,” he said. “It’s very cool and eye-catching … I’m very excited to shoot there.”

The ease of set changes can be a boon for professionals who want to get a diverse mix of shots without eating up time by setting up and breaking down their own backdrops, Tribble said. It offers a fun and on-trend addition to the options available to visual artists.

“To see something like that open here, it’s amazing,” Tribble said. “It makes me feel like Roanoke is continuing to grow.”

Social media savvy attractions are now part of the zeitgeist. The embrace of the selfie – which in 2013 was dubbed word of the year by Oxford Dictionaries – can be seen in everything from high-brow art, where immersive exhibits are helping museums connect with a new demographic, to Virginia’s campaign to bolster its brand by putting up photo-friendly LOVE signs.

Mills said she envisioned Soshal as a site with versatility. It’s not just an array of set pieces for photos — it’s a place for families to gather, a date night destination, a team building experience for workplaces.

It is, at its core, a place to make memories, Mills said. “We want it to be a place where you can have fun and express yourself,” she said.

On a recent Sunday, Soshal hosted parties celebrating birthdays and families seeking out fresh ideas for spring break excursions. Those who roamed among its mini-installations ranged in age from 7 to 67.

Brandy Campbell, of Roanoke, picked the selfie studio as the spot to ring in her 47th birthday with three generations of her family. The studio, which she came across on social media, struck her as a unique way to band together the teens in the family, who’d been eager to try out the viral trend, and her parents, who aren’t social media buffs but are working on stepping up their selfie game to capture more moments with their grandkids.

Laughter rippled across the studio as the family hopped from booth to booth, and hammed it up for their camera phones.

“This is too funny,” Campbell said as the kids dove into an ocean blue ball pit complete with a bright pink flamingo float.

Her niece, Cally James, urged her sister to pull a serious face for one of the photos. But that just made both of them laugh more. Family patriarch, Darrell Lee, surprised everyone by leaning over the edge of the ball pit, which the family later declared one of their favorite stations, and tumbling into it backwards.

“You may have to call 911 to get me out of here,” he joked as he found himself submerged until just his head was visible.

Moments like these were what Campbell had hoped for in her birthday plans. “To have the whole family here together, doing fun stuff, is just special,” she said. “... We try to make a lot of memories with the kids. They’re only young once.”

Upbeat music played as other groups continued to filter into Soshal. Mills helped set up customers with softly glowing ring light stands, provided by the studio, and Bluetooth remotes for hands-free photo snapping.

Over the course of the afternoon, groups captured new pictures, filmed Instagram boomerangs or recreated trending TikTok dances.

“This was so fun,” exclaimed Tylesha Rose, 12, who explored the studio with her mom and her cousin. “I want to come back next weekend.”

The family video-chatted with her cousin’s parents to show them the multi-colored backgrounds. Her aunt said to be sure and get pictures. Rose assured her that they were on it.

“We got pictures,” she promised.