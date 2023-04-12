U.S. Sen. Mark Warner offered an upbeat take Wednesday on Congress’ current and upcoming efforts to address a couple of keystone issues — access to capital, housing and broadband access.

He spoke in Roanoke of ongoing federal efforts to strengthen community development financial institutions, which lend to underserved areas, detailing multibillion-dollar federal outlays. Ahead, he and others think federal legislation could possibly create a secondary market for Community Development Financial Institution debt, enabling exponential loan growth.

“Access to capital is something we've started to crack,” the senator told a conference on rural America hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond at Hotel Roanoke.

Warner briefly mentioned Christiansburg-based Virginia Community Capital, a community development financial institution created in 2006 during his term as Virginia governor, at which point somebody in the crowd exclaimed their appreciation.

Asked by an audience member for three ways that local communities could access investment capital, he recommended building regional capital pools and investigating crowdfunding. In addition, where a private health care provider has purchased a community hospital, those funds could be considered, he said.

Warner next said he would give Congress a failing grade for its efforts to improve housing. “Housing has always been that, ‘Yes, we got to get to that next [issue],’ ” he said.

Warner has explored the possibility of federal legislation to assist “first-generation, first-time homebuyers” with a mortgage arrangement that would generate equity faster, he said. In addition, he mentioned the possibility that the government could create a tax credit to incentivize employers to provide their employees with down-payment assistance.

Finally, Warner said tax dollars are flowing to hook up residences to affordable, high-speed internet access. Virginia is doling out $750 million, while the feds plan to spend $65 billion, he said. If the United States does not hook 97% to 98% of homes to broadband within three to four years, it will have failed to execute, he said.

Warner, a Democrat, closed by saying that he knows many people object to what they see on their large and small screens and that he worries hopelessness is pervasive, especially in rural areas.

"I feel the same way and I'm inside the TV sometimes,” he said. Warner urged “keeping the faith that there is a brighter day ahead, that there are rational people that actually want to help.”