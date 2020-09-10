 Skip to main content
Senate confirms Cullen as federal judge
The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen to become a federal judge Thursday.

The vote was 79 to 19.

Cullen is 43 and has served as the Roanoke-based U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia for nearly two and a half years. He has worked on a variety of criminal and civil cases during a 16-year legal career. His judgeship could begin shortly.

The job, which pays an estimated $220,000 a year, comes with lifetime employment.

This is a breaking news post that will be updated.

