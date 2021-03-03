Senators release recommendations for next Western Virginia U.S. attorney

President Joe Biden has received two suggestions for who should become the next Roanoke-based U.S. attorney.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Wednesday recommended either Chris Kavanaugh, an assistant federal prosecutor, or Erin Ashwell, chief deputy state attorney general.

Suggestions from the home-state senators often receive strong consideration from the president. Biden will nominate a successor for Thomas Cullen, this region’s former U.S. attorney and a nominee of President Donald Trump. Cullen became a federal judge in September.

Ashwell joined the office of the state attorney general — in the No. 2 job — in February 2020. She had been working at the Roanoke law firm Woods Rogers, where she handled civil litigation and appeals. She previously clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Michael Urbanski and was a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice. She is a Harvard Law School graduate and native of Bedford County.