 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senators release recommendations for next Western Virginia U.S. attorney
0 comments

Senators release recommendations for next Western Virginia U.S. attorney

{{featured_button_text}}

President Joe Biden has received two suggestions for who should become the next Roanoke-based U.S. attorney.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Wednesday recommended either Chris Kavanaugh, an assistant federal prosecutor, or Erin Ashwell, chief deputy state attorney general.

Suggestions from the home-state senators often receive strong consideration from the president. Biden will nominate a successor for Thomas Cullen, this region’s former U.S. attorney and a nominee of President Donald Trump. Cullen became a federal judge in September.

Ashwell_Erin_122219

Erin Ashwell

Ashwell joined the office of the state attorney general — in the No. 2 job — in February 2020. She had been working at the Roanoke law firm Woods Rogers, where she handled civil litigation and appeals. She previously clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Michael Urbanski and was a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice. She is a Harvard Law School graduate and native of Bedford County.

Chris Kavanaugh

Chris Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh is an assistant U.S. attorney in the agency’s Charlottesville office. The senators said he “has practiced before every judge” in the Western District and for six years prosecuted cases involving violent and white-collar crime, civil rights violations, domestic terrorism and natural security matters. He holds a law degree from the University of Virginia.

There's no telling when Biden's office will release the name of the president's nominee, which would then be forward to the U.S. Senate for approval. The U.S. attorney's office is currently under the supervision of Cullen's former first assistant, Daniel Bubar.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Focuses on State Spending in Biden’s Relief Plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert