Service fee for Appalachian Power customers approved by SCC

In its Dec. 23 order, the SCC set the following rules for individuals or households that rely on public assistance: Utility customers who do not use electricity to heat their homes would have to devote no more than 6% of their annual income to power bills. For those who use electricity for heat, the most they would pay would be 10% of their yearly earnings.

A single minimum-wage worker with electric heat currently pays nearly 19% of his $15,000 annual salary to satisfy an average monthly bill of $136, along with $100 in outstanding payments, according to the National Consumer Law Center.

The Virginia Department of Social Services and Department of Housing and Community Development are working to determine how many people would qualify for the reduced bills.

Details on that and other aspects of the program, including energy-efficiency measures that would be mandatory for participants, are expected to be addressed at the legislative session that will begin this month.

“The $25 million PIPP revenue requirement could be adjusted up or down in a future proceeding depending on additional information that may hereafter become available, further direction from the General Assembly, and other factors,” the SCC’s order stated.