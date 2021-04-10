'She-cession': The pandemic has hit women in the workforce hard. Here how some are coping

“Not only women are losing their jobs, but also it seems like a high percentage of women have withdrawn from the labor market altogether,” Ge said.

Some sectors dominated by women, such as the travel, restaurant and personal care industries, many of which require close physical proximity to others, were particularly battered by the pandemic, Ge said.

When schools and daycare facilities closed, families had to quickly come up with new childcare solutions. The responsibility often fell to working mothers, Ge said, because of “the sort of traditional specialization of labor within the home.”

“This will definitely have a long-term impact because we know that in the labor market, experience matters,” she said.

But, Ge said, there may be some silver linings. Many companies have allowed more flexible work arrangements or employees to work from home during the pandemic. If those habits persist, she said, there could be some benefit to working women, particularly mothers.

Farida Jalalzai, a professor of political science at Virginia Tech, said leaving the workforce — whether that’s because of a layoff or a need to stay home with kids — results in more than a temporary loss of earnings.