Smithfield workers agree to ‘historic’ new labor contract

SMITHFIELD — Workers at Smithfield Foods have ratified a four-year labor agreement that includes annual pay increases exceeding a combined $28.5 million over the term of the contract.

The agreement between the meat-packing giant an International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 822 covers more than 1,000 workers at the company’s Smithfield plant. About 98% of union voters supported the contract.

“The pandemic really illuminated issues within the meat processing industry” said James Wright, president of Teamsters Local 822. “We knew taking on the largest pork producer in the world would be challenging, but the members of the negotiating committee worked hard to get this historic contract.”

The contract provides for an immediate $2-an-hour wage increase, a $2 increase during the first year of its term and annual increases after that.

It also provides for an extra week of vacation for senior employees and brings 75 workers from a non-union facility into the bargaining unit.

In addition, the union won the right to review any future market rate adjustments — modifications to pay and work conditions — to make sure they are applied fairly.

Many workers at the plant are immigrants and new to the union.

“When the Teamsters Union makes this big of a difference for a group like the workers at Smithfield, we’re laying a foundation for the next generation of strong union members” Wright said.