SML chamber director announces resignation

The executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is resigning effective Feb. 26, according to a news release from the chamber.

Christopher Finley, who has been in the job since late 2019, will leave the chamber’s top post to take a position as director of marketing and public relations at LewisGale Regional Health System in Salem, the release said.

The chamber’s executive board has appointed a search committee led by Chairman Zach Wimmer to conduct a search for the organization’s next executive director, the release said. The board of directors has appointed Cheryl Ward to serve as interim executive director during the transition period.

According to the news release, Finley helped start the SML Leadership Academy and secured $30,000 in grant marketing funds from Virginia Tourism Corporation. With that money, the chamber launched tourism initiatives including a monthly e-newsletter, a destination travel blog, a new brochure and a commercial to market Smith Mountain Lake.

Finley also developed the framework for two new tourism initiatives to launch this spring: SML Restaurant Week and a SML Getaway Sweepstakes campaign.

Before joining the chamber, Finley served as communications manager for BAE Systems in Radford. He's also a part-time adjunct professor in Radford University’s School of Communication.