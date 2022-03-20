Soaring diesel prices elevate consumer costs

The price of diesel has continued to rise, establishing another new national record at $5.13, which is expected to impact everything from the cost of living to transporting children to school each morning.

Diesel set a new national record after breaking through the $5 ceiling earlier in the week, according to AAA. The average price in Virginia was $5.12, having risen 89 cents over the past week.

“With everyone focused on gas prices right now, they may not be looking one block lower on the gas station sign to see that diesel is even higher and has climbed faster that regular unleaded,” Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic, said.

“While regular unleaded has climbed 91 cents a gallon in the last month in Virginia, diesel has climbed $1.33 per gallon during that same time period,” he added.

Just one year ago that same gallon of diesel cost $2.88.

“Trucking companies can absorb some small price increases, but with diesel costing $1.33 more in just one month that’s a very big jump to have to deal with in a short period of time and is going to hurt a lot of bottom lines,” Dean said.

“Ultimately, these higher prices at the pump will be passed on to hotels, restaurants, big box stores, grocery stores and ultimately, the customer in the price of the shipped product,” he said.

Thomas Duncan, associate professor of economics at Radford University, said the record increase adds another layer to an already complex economic picture.

“Our supply chain wasn’t in great shape before all of this happened. Inflation was already rising so this will definitely accelerate that,” Duncan said. “It will be more expensive to truck things. I would not be surprised to see the price rise reflected in your grocery stores, if it’s not already happening. It might take a little bit to really sink in because it’s been kind of quick, but prices are going to have to rise.”

An assertion confirmed by Dale Bennett, president and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association in Richmond.

“This is historic. We have never seen these kinds of increases. We will do the best we can but this means we’ll have to pass along some increased costs to our customers, which will end up being passed on to consumers,” Bennett said.

Consumers may not pay more immediately.

There is typically some lag – typically two to four weeks – before those increases appear and how that translates to what consumers pay for goods and services, Bennett said.

“We (the trucking industry) will never fully recover 100% of the increase,” he said.

Larger transportation firms are better able to handle the higher fuel cost just through economies of scale.

“If you’re an independent carrier or owner-operator you’ll have some tough decisions to make. Do you take a load just to keep cash flow going to pay bills, even if you end up losing money?”

Bennett said the transportation industry has already been dealing with paying higher wages to attract and retain drivers in response to a national driver shortage that was complicated by the global pandemic, higher insurance costs, plus greater equipment and parts costs – primarily due to supply chain issues.

“This is just more pressure. Virginia diesel is $2 more a gallon than it was just a year ago – on top of all the other things — it’s made it very tough but we’ll be there,” Bennett said.

Not everyone will experience the same increases.

“It won’t be uniform. Places that already had high shipping costs will see the impact more. If you’re fairly close to the distribution center (for some items) you might not see the same rise as if we have to drive 300 miles to drop it off to you. It depends on shipping costs and they (companies) may try to find other sources to offset some costs,” Duncan said.

The great unknowns, Duncan said, are how long sanctions will be in place on Russian oil and on Russia’s economy how long the conflict in Ukraine might last. Even if the Ukraine situation ended immediately and the sanctions went away, the inflation is still there.

Americans newfound reliance on delivery services for everything from supper to groceries to home improvement items will also be impacted, Duncan said.

“We’ve moved into a whole lot of delivery world, given the pandemic, so I’m curious what that does for people accustomed to having lots of things delivered to your home, your groceries,” Duncan said. “I would imagine Door Dash’s margins for making money are going to tighten up pretty dramatically, or it will be added to the cost of food.”

Besides tractor trailers, many school buses also burn diesel, which has school districts checking their budgets.