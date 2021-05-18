State OK's rate increase for Appalachian Power

Bills for an average residential customer of Appalachian Power Co. will go up by about $11 a month, effective July 1.

The State Corporation Commission on Tuesday approved a request by Appalachian to raise the rate it charges to cover transmission costs for the electricity it delivers to about 500,000 customers in Virginia.

“We are sensitive to the effects of rate increases, especially in times such as these,” the commission stated in an order that referred to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

“The Commission, however, must follow the laws applicable to any rate case, as well as the findings of fact supported by the evidence in the record,” the order stated. “This is what we have done herein.”

At an SCC hearing in April, there was no direct opposition to Appalachian’s request. The commission was told that it was due in large part to a 50% increase since 2018 to the service charge the utility pays to PJM, an independent entity that oversees the power grid in Virginia and 12 other states.

The increase was one of several rate adjustment clauses, or riders, that Appalachian is asking the SCC to approve this year.