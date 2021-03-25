Strickland to retire as director of regional commission

Wayne Strickland, who directs the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, plans to retire after 42 years, the organization announced Thursday.

The regional commission dedicates itself to fostering region-wide approaches to problems and issues that impact more than one county, city or town. Governmental authorities on access to broadband and water and sewage treatment began during Strickland's tenure and drew commission support. Same for the greenway program, said Phil North, a member of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, in a prepared release.

Commission Chair Bradley Grose said in a prepared release that Strickland "has always conducted himself in a gentlemanly manner as he has provided steady leadership for the Regional Commission. Wayne’s leadership, intelligence, and effectiveness are highly respected in our region and throughout the state.”

Strickland was hired in 1979 as a regional planner. He became chief of land use and environmental planning and later executive director. His planned last day is June 30. A search committee was formed to seek his successor, he said.

The 70-year-old executive said he plans to learn to play a string instrument called the woodrow and take up sketching in retirement. His travel plans includes visiting Ireland and playing golf there. He has six grandchildren.

The commission's member governments are the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke; the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem; and the towns of Clifton Forge, Rocky Mount and Vinton.

