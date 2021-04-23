Strike at Pulaski County Volvo plant enters 2nd week

A strike at the New River Valley Volvo truck plant was poised to enter its eighth day Saturday.

"Everything's going great," Billy Ogle, vice president of Local 2069 of the UAW, said Friday.

Refusing to make trucks, workers began the strike April 17 and have posted pictures daily on Facebook of picketers who surround the Pulaski County plant. The plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members, according to a previous company statement.

A company spokesman did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday or Friday.

The union on April 17 listed a number of issues on which the two sides were divided, including aspects of pay, benefits and work schedules. Ogle had no update but confirmed the union's previously stated desire to resume talks Monday.

The Facebook photos depict groups of individuals in daytime and at night bundled in coats, hats and gloves, with some holding "UAW ON STRIKE" signs. There's a stack of firewood and a burn barrel visible in some of the images, a source of warmth during recent freezing and near-freezing temperatures. Other shots depict what Ogle said has been a sizable outpouring of donations of food and beverages from the public.

