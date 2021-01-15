Suit points to reason for suspension of Roanoke airport executives

Signature Flight Support said it or “legacy” companies have provided aviation services at the Roanoke airport since 1958. Late last year, the airport solicited bids from parties interested in providing the service because Signature’s lease was due to expire in November 2021. Florida-based Signature prepared to bid for the opportunity and remain the fixed-base operator, its suit said.

On Nov. 13, Signature officials discovered that company trade secrets had been placed in the public domain by airport officials in connection with the solicitation, their legal action said. A tense scene unfolded as alarmed Signature officials asked early that afternoon for the information to be taken down and waited, until evening, for airport officials to do so. By then, the lawsuit says, confidential information about Signature's Roanoke operations, including financial results, an estimate of company profits and customer names, had been before the public, including competitors, for hours.

A few days later, Signature officials turned to airport officials to find the source of the escaped company secrets and to get help in responding to the matter and preventing another release, according to the case. “This Information was not provided by Signature, and we do not know how it was made available to the Airport,” Signature wrote in a letter to the airport that's included in the case file.