T.A. Carter, whose work helped change Roanoke Valley shopping patterns, dies at 93

Carter was devoted to his family. He and wife, Jeanette, raised their children in Salem; Mason said they bought an older home and renovated it with the same contractors used on Crossroads Mall, since both projects were done around the same time. When she was 10, Mason moved in with her grandparents. Their home was the backdrop to all major family events. At Christmas, the house would “just be vibrating,” she said.

When Carter and his wife moved to Brandon Oaks, the house was put on the market. Mason was living in Atlanta at the time but eventually bought it and returned home to Salem, a decision that pleased her grandfather.

“When we decided to move back here, the twinkle in his eyes was incredible,” she said. “He was so proud that I would want it. And he knew that I would take care of it and that I would share it with the family.”

Carter had a soft spot for Mason, his first-born grandchild. As a baby, Mason’s mother, Sidney, served her homemade food — nothing processed and certainly no sugar. Once, she found the little girl sitting on her grandfather’s lap with chocolate smeared all over her face and a bowl of ice cream nearby.

But when challenged about it, Carter didn’t back down.