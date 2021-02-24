Tanglewood Mall announces expansion

Several eateries and a dental office will be housed in two new outparcel buildings at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County.

The new tenants include Panda Express, Jersey Mike's, Aspen Dental, Blaze Pizza and Chipotle, according to a news release from Blackwater Resources, the Alabama-based owner of the mall.

Panda Express and Blaze Pizza are both new additions to the Roanoke dining scene, though each has a presence in Lynchburg and Panda Express also has two locations in the New River Valley.

The two new buildings will be situated on Electric Road in front of Carilion Children's, on the former J.C. Penney end of the mall. Construction is scheduled to begin in March and tenants will begin to open their doors in early 2022, the release states.

"The addition of these buildings and the discussions with a long list of interested retailers and restaurants have been ongoing for some time; the improvements being made to the property including the announcement of the new Carilion Children’s Clinic were major drivers that allowed the project to move forward," John Abernathy, president of Blackwater Resources, said in the release.