 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tap it yourself at Barrel Chest

  • 0

The bar is now open at Barrel Chest Beer & Wine.

The shop’s self-pour taproom, a first for the region, launched this month. The design offers a lineup of 20 beers and 12 wines.

Customers can sample new brews, mix and match to create their own flights or enjoy full pours.

“It’s fun and something different for the area,” said Stasha Giffin, general manager of the spirits store.

Self-pour bars are gaining popularity in the craft beer scene nationwide but Barrel Chest is the first to bring one to the Roanoke Valley.

The systems appeal to both indecisive and adventurous drinkers who would like to sip a variety of vintages. Some of the beers and all of the wines on tap are also sold in the store, Giffin said, so it’s a great way to sample something new before committing to a purchase.

The taps are operated with cards that keep track of a customer’s pours by the ounce. Interactive screens offer more information about each drink option. Fresh glasses are required for each pour.

People are also reading…

The debut of the self-pour setup also marks the opening of the taproom at Barrel Chest’s new home on Franklin Road.

The bigger space, which Barrel Chest moved to last year, allowed it to boost its retail store’s selection by about 25 percent, Giffin said.

The site has been opening in phases as the store settled in and renovated. The retail side opened last September.

The taproom officially opened in early April. The space offers more than 50 indoor seats and a small outdoor seating area.

The shop is also slowly rolling out a food menu. Items currently on offer include charcuterie and cheese boxes, prepared sandwiches made fresh daily and Breadcraft loaves.

Barrel Chest plans to add to that, as well as expand its hours, as it continues to staff up. The store is hiring now.

The store and taproom, located at 2601 Franklin Road, are currently open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business Intel: Ike's Kitchen

Business Intel: Ike's Kitchen

Ike’s Kitchen, an Electric Road restaurant that built a loyal following for its authentic Japanese fare, has closed its doors after its chef a…

Business Intel: Luna Innovations

Business Intel: Luna Innovations

A publicly traded Roanoke company has completed a carefully planned transformation establishing it as a firm with a pure focus on the future o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican Lawmakers in FL Vote to Dissolve Disney's Special District

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert