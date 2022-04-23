Tap it yourself at Barrel Chest

The bar is now open at Barrel Chest Beer & Wine.

The shop’s self-pour taproom, a first for the region, launched this month. The design offers a lineup of 20 beers and 12 wines.

Customers can sample new brews, mix and match to create their own flights or enjoy full pours.

“It’s fun and something different for the area,” said Stasha Giffin, general manager of the spirits store.

Self-pour bars are gaining popularity in the craft beer scene nationwide but Barrel Chest is the first to bring one to the Roanoke Valley.

The systems appeal to both indecisive and adventurous drinkers who would like to sip a variety of vintages. Some of the beers and all of the wines on tap are also sold in the store, Giffin said, so it’s a great way to sample something new before committing to a purchase.

The taps are operated with cards that keep track of a customer’s pours by the ounce. Interactive screens offer more information about each drink option. Fresh glasses are required for each pour.

The debut of the self-pour setup also marks the opening of the taproom at Barrel Chest’s new home on Franklin Road.

The bigger space, which Barrel Chest moved to last year, allowed it to boost its retail store’s selection by about 25 percent, Giffin said.

The site has been opening in phases as the store settled in and renovated. The retail side opened last September.

The taproom officially opened in early April. The space offers more than 50 indoor seats and a small outdoor seating area.

The shop is also slowly rolling out a food menu. Items currently on offer include charcuterie and cheese boxes, prepared sandwiches made fresh daily and Breadcraft loaves.

Barrel Chest plans to add to that, as well as expand its hours, as it continues to staff up. The store is hiring now.

The store and taproom, located at 2601 Franklin Road, are currently open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays.

