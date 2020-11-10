Tazewell grants Carilion $363,000 to expand access for rural health care

Tazewell County supervisors on Tuesday invested $363,000 in CARES Act funds to expand telemedicine and improve access to health care.

Supervisors are giving the money to Carilion Clinic, which owns the hospital in the rural county in far Southwest Virginia, to use technology to bring more health care providers to their residents.

“The health and safety of the residents of Tazewell County is of the utmost importance," Supervisor Mike Hymes, who also serves on the Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital Board, said in a news release. "The Board of Supervisors remains committed to supporting our emergency health response by strengthening testing resources across our community. We appreciate Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital’s partnership and are grateful for the sacrifices its employees make, on a daily basis, to battle the coronavirus.”

CARES Act funds offer federal relief for those navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the money will be used to provide more testing for the virus, but the majority will be spent to improve access to primary and specialty care.