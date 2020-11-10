Tazewell grants Carilion $363,000 to expand access for rural health care

Tazewell County supervisors on Tuesday invested $363,000 in CARES Act funds to expand telemedicine and improve access to health care.
Supervisors are giving the money to Carilion Clinic, which owns the hospital in the rural county in far Southwest Virginia, to use technology to bring more health care providers to their residents.
“The health and safety of the residents of Tazewell County is of the utmost importance," Supervisor Mike Hymes, who also serves on the Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital Board, said in a news release. "The Board of Supervisors remains committed to supporting our emergency health response by strengthening testing resources across our community. We appreciate Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital’s partnership and are grateful for the sacrifices its employees make, on a daily basis, to battle the coronavirus.”
CARES Act funds offer federal relief for those navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the money will be used to provide more testing for the virus, but the majority will be spent to improve access to primary and specialty care.
When the pandemic hit, Carilion, as other health systems did, shut down most office visits and switched rapidly to delivering care over phones, iPads and computers. The health system recently received a $1 million federal grant to expand telemedicine and to develop virtual care clinics in rural areas where access to both reliable broadband and specialists is lacking.
A virtual center in Tazewell County could be equipped with technology that would enable specialists in Roanoke to examine people closer to where they live.
"We are so appreciative of our partners in Tazewell County," Carilion CEO Nancy Howell Agee said in the news release. "Access to health care regularly comes up as a top need in our Tazewell Community Healthy Assessment. That's why we will use the CARES Act funds to build on our existing telemedicine network and improve access to high quality care close to home."
Three years ago, Carilion used a $434,182 federal grant to deliver telemedicine to 12 rural counties in Southwest Virginia. The grant was one of five the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded to help provide treatment for the growing opioid epidemic in rural central Appalachia. The program enabled patients struggling with opioid addiction in remote areas to speak with Roanoke psychiatrists through tablets in their local clinicians’ offices.
"In a world where you can order nearly anything online with next-day delivery, you shouldn't have to take a day off work to travel for care," Agee said. "Today's gift will help us make that future a reality."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.