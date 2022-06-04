TechNite 2022 bestows awards

A celebration of the region’s growing tech sector brought together over 300 people recently during the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council’s annual TechNite fete.

Keynote speakers John Newby, CEO of advocacy group Virginia Bio, and Conaway Haskins, vice president of the state-run Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, said the region had distinguished itself as a model for collaboration across diverse specialties and communities.

“You all have done an amazing job, particularly bonding together in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lynchburg and the New River Valley. The ecosystem here is really forming an identity around entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Haskins, adding the area had shrewdly rejected “cookie cutter” strategies in favor of developing a long-range vision around its unique resources and assets.

Those assets include the expanding biotech research work happening at facilities like the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, said Heywood Fralin, who was recognized as the event’s guest of honor. Fralin was one of the major advocates for the state-of-the-art research facility that was founded in 2010 and debuted a 139,000-square-foot addition in 2020.

In that time, Fralin said, the institute grew from an idea with one employee behind it into a bustling center with over 35 research teams, employing more than 450 people, and pursuing projects worth a collective $180 million.

The facility is well-positioned, with the community’s continued support, to keep generating high-paying jobs and pumping new money back into the local economy, Fralin concluded.

“I think we’ve seen just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “We have the best of the best.”

Technite, held May 19 at the Taubman Museum of Art, also included the presentation of awards recognizing excellence in the tech community. Winners included:

<&underline>RBTC HALL OF FAME</&underline>: Praised as a “serial entrepreneur and innovator,” Chorda Pharma CEO Victor Iannello, an MIT graduate, has a background that includes founding multiple companies, including Radiant Physics, which developed revolutionary products in the energy, industrial tech and healthcare sectors. His current company is a burgeoning pharmaceuticals operation developing a pipeline of drugs that can manage pain without opioids.

<&underline>STEM-H EDUCATOR AWARD</&underline>: Kathleen O’Dell became a math teacher at Christiansburg Middle School some 15 years ago, and is known for incorporating real-world experiences into her curriculum. She rose to become chair of the school’s math department, and was named 2022 Montgomery County Public School Teacher of the Year.

<&underline>RISING STAR AWARD</&underline>: Ticket Spicket, in just two years, has grown its business to reach 1.4 million unique users and handle 2.7 million transactions. The company created a no-cost digital ticketing platform for schools, districts and associations.

<&underline>INNOVATOR AWARD</&underline>: Dr. Robert Gourdie, an entrepreneur, has been part of founding three ongoing start-ups doing cutting-edge research. Two of those projects, Tiny Cargo Company and Acomhal Research, are poised to break new ground in drug delivery and glioblastoma treatment. Tiny Cargo was one of five companies awarded a $50,000 Washington, D.C., Health Innovation QuickFire Challenge Grant to support its work developing a novel drug delivery method using nano-capsules derived from cow’s milk. Gourdie’s third startup, First String Research, is in the midst of three active clinical trials.

<&underline>REGIONAL LEADERSHIP AWARD</&underline>: Wendi Pannell, vice president of content production at Ozmo, was lauded as “a connector of people and ideas.” Pannell has been dedicated to expanding the WoTech program, which supports women in technology.

<&underline>ENTREPRENEUR AWARD</&underline>: Martin Angst, co-founder of Rendyr, raised over $730,000 on Kickstarter to support development of the emerging desktop robotics company’s first-of-its-kind portable laser cutter. The innovation is poised to dramatically improve access to rapid prototyping and digital fabrication. More information about it can be found online at launch.rendyr.com.

<&underline>LEADING TECH COMPANY</&underline>: P1 Technologies has built a reputation for high standards in one of the market’s most highly regulated and demanding sectors. The company creates cabling and injection molding products with services that include custom specialty designs. The Roanoke County facility focuses on three primary service lines — medical, audio, and in vivo preclinical research.

<&underline>RUBY AWARD</&underline>: Kathy Claytor, vice president of human resources for Delta Dental, has been instrumental in the work to “build the brand of the region as a destination for top talent, a true necessity for a long lasting and sustainable workforce,” organizers said. Claytor also currently serves on RBTC’s executive committee.

