Teens fill the void for employers desperate for help

In May, according to an Associated Press review of Labor Department data, 33.2% of Americans ages 16 to 19 had jobs, the highest percentage since before the Great Recession economic meltdown of 2008. That figure has hovered in the low 30% range all summer.

The unemployment rate for 16- to 19-year-olds — that is, the rate of jobless teens who are actually looking for work but can’t find a job — is 9.6%. That’s the lowest teen unemployment rate since 1953, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

By comparison, the teen unemployment rate in April 2020 was 32.1%.

“There’s never been a better time to apply for a job if you’re a teen,” Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of the online employment site Snagajob, told the AP.

In Virginia, teen unemployment rates have dropped as well. Current data for the Roanoke and New River valleys is scarce, but anecdotally, local business owners and managers say the market is excellent for teen workers.

“Walk around downtown and see all the ‘now hiring’ signs,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General Store on Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke. Her store employed three high school students this year, all of whom are leaving for college soon.