The 411 on area codes 540/826

Say hello to 826.

Those digits mark the new area code that will soon be intermingling with 540 numbers across the region. The move to a two area code district – or overlay in the vernacular of the telecom industry – was prompted by the nearing depletion of 540 phone number options.

No changes will be made to existing numbers — a point stressed by regulators and one of the key advantages to picking an overlay versus splitting a region into two separate districts as was done in 2001 when far Southwest Virginia lost its 540 designation.

Opting for overlays instead of split districts is a relatively recent trend in the industry but seems to be establishing itself as the favored model. Virginia hasn’t split up a district for the past two decades. Meanwhile, the new 540/826 overlay is set to become the third area code overlay in the state.

One of the recurring arguments in favor of overlays instead of splits? It’s considered a more business-friendly tact.

By avoiding the hassle of changing numbers, businesses are spared the expense of getting new cards, signs and promotional materials as well as the potential confusion and misdirected calls from customers.

“Leave existing numbers as-is,” pleaded one writer during a public comment period that drew more than 80% support for an overlay approach. “Don't put us all through this.”

The new area code overlay will demand one change in day-to-day life: Effective this weekend, callers must use all 10 numerals of a phone number in order to place a local call.

Mandatory 10-digit dialing, as it’s dubbed, is needed to account for two possible area codes now being in the mix. Those who neglect to append the area code will get an error message prompting them to try again.

Overlay advocates say that adjustment is a small price to pay for keeping existing numbers intact, especially in the age of cell phones, which both make ringing up saved numbers easier and make it more common for people to have non-local numbers as many are loath to change their cell phone number even as they move about over the course of their life.

By 2016, 1 in 10 people had a cell number that didn’t match their current state, according to Pew Research Center estimates. That ratio jumped to 1 in 4 out-of-area numbers when looking solely at city dwellers.

The move to mandatory 10-digit dialing for the 540 area code – which stretches from the New River Valley up north to Winchester – took effect Saturday.

To mark the milestone, here are three things to know about the three-digit prefix that is an area code:

HOW DOES AN AREA CODE OVERLAY WORK?

First and foremost, no existing phone numbers are affected. The change only comes in for new numbers generated after all 540 options are exhausted, which could be as early as next month, at which point providers will switch to doling out 826 area code numbers.

The two area codes will cover the same localities. This approach is already used in Northern Virginia, where the 703/571 overlay exists, and in Hampton Roads, which just last month adopted the 757/948 overlay.

Numbers under both area codes will function as local calls but dialers must use all 10 digits of a number to connect.

The addition of a second area code is projected to be enough to sustain the region for the next 30 years.

WHO MAKES THESE DECISIONS?

The question of whether to overlay or split a district is ultimately settled by state utility regulators with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. But the process starts with a little-known agency appointed by federal authorities expressly to oversee phone number allocations and planning.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator does regular calculations to determine when an area code is nearing the end of its inventory, and files the request for action. It also generates new area codes. Not elated by 826? Blame the NANPA.

In this case, the telecom entity first sounded the alarm in 2019, filing a petition that said its latest reports forecast that 540 would be tapped out by mid-2022.

The organization recommended an area code overlay — citing in part a desire to avoid the upheaval and cost created when a split district requires entire communities to change their phone numbers.

That pitch was ratified in 2020 after months of review and public comment. Public education plans were put in place, and the SCC began encouraging people to phase in 10-digit dialing last fall.

This is the first overlay enacted for the 540 region. The area code itself was created in 1995. It was just the third in the state at the time; 826 now becomes the ninth.

WHY DO AREA CODES MATTER?

It might be hard to imagine now. The request for the 540/826 overlay generated few waves. No one came to speak at a 2020 public hearing on it convened in Roanoke.

Similarly, Hampton Roads’ shift to the 757/948 overlay was done with little fuss. No notable reaction was heard when it happened in April, said an SCC spokesman.

But, area codes have quite a history of stirring strong emotions, going right back to when the concept was first introduced in the 1950s as a means of standardizing phone number formats – which until then could be a mix of numbers and letters – and enabling people to place long-distance calls without the need to connect to an operator.

The Anti-Digit Dialing League, which counted thousands among its members, was formed in the 1960s to denounce the all-numeral system as part of a creeping "cult of technology,” which it sought to block in the courts, without success, according to a 2014 article in The Atlantic.

The three-digit codes became cemented as the national norm. Then as growing populations and the rise of the digital era intensified the demand for numbers, the need to add in more area codes revealed a new phenomenon. People now felt attached to their area codes – identifying with the places signified by the numbers – and didn’t relish change.

That feeling, described as area code angst by The Baltimore Sun in the 1990s, was so common at one point it started showing up in pop culture moments. On “Seinfeld,” Elaine was ditched by a date who was weirded out by her area code. Homer Simpson led a revolt when Springfield was divided into different area codes.

Perhaps the relative calm surrounding Virginia’s two newest area codes speaks to why overlays are becoming more common than split districts — people are less affronted by proposals that don’t disrupt their personal numbers.

“Please do NOT change my area code,” read one public comment on the 540/826 overlay. “... I’ve had it a long time, and I like it. Thank you.”