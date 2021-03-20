The pandemic year: Caroline LaRocca

LaRocca is a Roanoke-based event planner. Weddings make up about 70% of Caroline LaRocca Event Design’s business.
I remember it was a process that I went through that was first like absolute fear. My April 2020 was going to be my best year in business, and I’ve been in business since ‘98 and really kind of started ramping up like 2010. April 2020 I had some amazing corporate events planned. We had the Carilion Children’s gala with Bruce Hornsby in an airplane hangar. I was going to do an event with Bruce Hornsby, it was all planned out, I had it all designed and everything. Some great weddings and corporate events.
I remember waiting, because we didn’t know what the hell was going on. I remember waiting until the end of March and I kept saying to my clients like, “What do you think, what do you think, what do you think, what do you think?” And nobody knew anything then. But of course they all got canceled and then May got canceled and June got canceled.
So I think about maybe three or four months into it I was like, OK, I’m not doing events. Every wedding was rescheduling to this year. Hence we’ve got a busy year this year starting in April. Some were doing microweddings, which was a whole new thing to learn, which was cool, because I love intimate events anyway. I always loved when I would get a couple that says, oh we’re having 50 people and we want to do it right and we want to do it beautifully. It was kind of my wheelhouse, but we were talking 20 people now. So we worked at trying to make these events meaningful and beautiful for smaller groups, which was a cool new thing to do. I just decided to kind of make lemonade out of what I was handed. I started a YouTube channel and am currently working on a reality show about weddings.
That was my COVID blessing. Because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do but I’ve been running crazy doing events, staying really busy the last few years that I’ve been in business and haven’t really been able to do it. So I put together a great production team, which helped another small business, and so I took what support and funding I received and the revenue from the smaller events I was doing and kind of funneled it into keeping my doors open and paying my rent and doing this new project, which is an informative channel that’s morphed and evolved into so many great things.
I always wanted to kind of show what goes on behind the scenes. I just have a crazy, quirky crew. But we all collaborate together to create these amazing events. There’s so much emotion and laughter and deadlines, just all kinds of crazy stuff. And I always wanted to depict that. So I got together with a production team, someone that I’ve known through doing wedding videography, to kind of show that. Their crew showed up with the approval of the bride at a few events and just shot us as we were setting up and everything and I would kind of talk about what was going on. People loved it.
So from that, we started doing other little series, like a series called “Bride to BFF,” where I would have former brides that I became BFFs with come back and interview them. Those were some of the most heartfelt stories. One of them, I was in her second wedding. I did her first wedding and I was in her second. And she was there for me in the most profound ways, too, in life. And we have a series called “Venue Visits” where we go and visit different venues and do tours of them from an event perspective, so kind of like a travel show. But going and visiting these venues thinking about having an event there, what to look for. And then we do little tips and advice sessions where I give my two cents about everything to do with events. So we drop a fresh one every Tuesday and we’ve done that since last July.
The biggest challenge [of the pandemic] was having to have a new role as a planner. We are very turnkey in our business. We do full-service event planning as well as decor, as well as rentals. So we have a hand and a heart in the entire process. And I see first-hand how emotional it is and how much is invested in it from the beginning, not just from a financial standpoint but just everything. It’s families wanting to do this beautiful day, or corporate groups or whatever, and putting so much into it and then just have it drop out from under them and having to be that sounding board. That was the most challenging thing.
And the second most challenging thing was playing the puzzle of trying to keep all the vendors in the new date and find a new date because 2021 got snatched up so fast. And then the third layer of the challenge was dealing with the brand-new clients, the new brides that just got engaged who want to get married in 2021 and all the dates are gone from the rescheduled brides. I’ve been doing some juggling.
We obviously still have a restriction [on events] right now. Everybody’s getting vaccinated, it seems like cases are going down. I have April brides calling me going, “What should I do?” And I’m saying, “Just hold on.” So now I think we’re going to see where the restrictions, the governmental restrictions, might be lifted but now it’s going to be a case of are people comfortable? We might not have restrictions by the state, but are their families going to want to travel, are the immunocompromised people going to want to travel, are they going to want to be in groups? And I see it all. I see people who just don’t give a hoot and they get together and they party. And then I see people that are extremely careful. I’ve got to respect both with what I do.
I do [think microweddings will continue post-pandemic]. They’re enjoying it. I had a few couples who said, OK, we’re going to do a microwedding and then we’re going to do a big one next year. Well, no big one. They just loved the micro one, it served its purpose and it was lovely and beautiful. Streaming has become popular, so that technology is becoming more and more defined and improved so that others can watch it either live or later. I’m like, OK, well this is a market I really have to kind of work on and improve because I think it’ll stick.
There’s a lot of people in the event industry who didn’t make it, who had to close their doors. While restaurants got hit so hard, they at least have takeout. We literally had nothing. On the corporate front, they’re not doing anything except smaller virtual events. So that’s kind of the thing that I think most of society maybe doesn’t think about. When they think about hospitality, I think maybe they’re thinking more about restaurants, but weddings and events got hit super hard.
I have two big corporate clients: Carilion Clinic and Roanoke College. I do an event for [Carilion] every year that I’ve done the past five years which is called Shine awards and they honor their top echelon, like probably 200 awards given out. And we do Hotel Roanoke, 50 tables, the whole shebang. Of course we haven’t been able to have that last year or this year. So instead we televised, we shot a virtual version of it down at the Jefferson Center on the stage. Instead of doing table decorations and everything, I arranged for 200 celebration boxes to be sent out to every single award recipient.
They’ll sit at home with their little celebration box. I’ve kind of gotten into the celebration box business. They said to me, “Caroline, we want to do celebration boxes. Do you know anyone who does celebration boxes?” And, I’m like, “Me!” I had a lot of fun loading up these boxes with little things like hand clappers and little noise makers and then a blanket and some popcorn and a cookie. Again, getting other local businesses involved as much as possible. Just sending something out to remind them and to say here’s a way to enjoy this at home.
It’s nice to see these companies still trying to do something. Carilion did the vaccinations at Berglund Center a few weeks ago and it was Valentine’s weekend. They had me provide 5,500 carnations so everybody could walk out of there with a carnation. So while we’re not doing the big galas, we’re still kind of in that celebration mode as much as we can be.