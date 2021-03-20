The pandemic year: Caroline LaRocca

That was my COVID blessing. Because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do but I’ve been running crazy doing events, staying really busy the last few years that I’ve been in business and haven’t really been able to do it. So I put together a great production team, which helped another small business, and so I took what support and funding I received and the revenue from the smaller events I was doing and kind of funneled it into keeping my doors open and paying my rent and doing this new project, which is an informative channel that’s morphed and evolved into so many great things.

I always wanted to kind of show what goes on behind the scenes. I just have a crazy, quirky crew. But we all collaborate together to create these amazing events. There’s so much emotion and laughter and deadlines, just all kinds of crazy stuff. And I always wanted to depict that. So I got together with a production team, someone that I’ve known through doing wedding videography, to kind of show that. Their crew showed up with the approval of the bride at a few events and just shot us as we were setting up and everything and I would kind of talk about what was going on. People loved it.