They make a village: Small business owners in Roanoke's Grandin Road commercial district are allies instead of competitors

Chillage. Blocktoberfest. Small Business Saturday. There’s a rustling of pages as day planners are opened and calendars coordinated.

Each new event is a new opportunity — one that Grandin Village retailers are putting their heads together to make the most of.

“There’s strength in numbers,” Katelynn Lewis, owner of New to Me Consignment Boutique, explained during an informal coffee meetup that has sprung up as the eclectic neighborhood’s business owners work to collaborate and strategize with each other.

Their group runs the gamut from new store owners — Lewis bought New to Me in 2020 just before the onset of the pandemic — to longtime retailers like Ashley Arney, who’s run Urban Gypsy for the past 12 years.

Uniting them is a desire to boost Grandin Village’s profile as a go-to destination for the unique and local. Their shops sit just blocks, sometimes feet, apart. But there is no competitive, winner-take-all mindset dividing them.

“We work together,” said Ashley Curtis, who along with her mother, Karen Curtis, runs the Grey Goose of Grandin, a home decor and antiques shop.

The village’s appeal isn’t rooted in a rushed, get-in-and-get-out shopping experience, added Curtis, whose specialty is in marketing and online promotions.

The venerable, strollable neighborhood — which also offers restaurants, wine bars and the Grandin Theatre — is built around enjoying an afternoon out and exploring all the village has to offer.

“It’s rare that someone drives to Grandin and runs into just one store,” Curtis said. “If you come, you’re doing drinks and brunch and shopping. It’s a whole day. And that’s what we’re trying to promote is the village as a whole.”

The coffee roundtable, which has taken to meeting monthly, came about naturally as the neighborhood welcomed an influx of new shop owners and as retailers started leaning on one another during the uncertain days of the pandemic.

The group is entirely women-owned businesses, not by design, but as a result of the natural demographics of the district’s shop owners. Women in entrepreneurship are on the rise, accounting for nearly half of new businesses launched in the U.S. last year, according to the World Economic Forum.

The pandemic, which upended retail, had a disproportionately dire impact on women-led ventures, according to the findings of a 2020 U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey that sought to sound the alarm about the straits facing small businesses. “We cannot allow this pandemic to set back a generation of entrepreneurial women,” Suzanne Clark, chamber president, said at the time. “The health and existence of small businesses is essential to the economic recovery of our nation.”

For the shop owners of Grandin, that crucible led to them forging closer bonds with one another.

Karen Curtis, who for years worked at Black Dog Salvage, had just decided to make the leap to store ownership by buying the Grey Goose in 2020 — March 2020, to be exact, just days before life abruptly came to a halt.

“We needed to be together,” Curtis said of the community she found among Grandin’s business owners. “I don’t know what we would have done during covid without their support.”

That has carried forward to today. Texts, calls and idea sharing flow among the cluster of boutiques. The monthly coffee meetup allows them to dedicate time to share updates and brainstorm new strategies.

“You have to try new things because the retail industry is changing,” said Laurie Frohock, who’s been in business for 13 years but moved to Grandin last year to unveil a larger space for her gifts and accessories boutique, Two and a Half Sisters, which she co-owns with her sister and sister-in-law.

The way their new neighbors embraced the store was heartening, Frohock said. They all recognized they were contending with the same forces, and that drawing more attention and foot traffic to Grandin helps the entire village.

Gathered around a table at Grandin Village’s coffee shop, Little Green Hive, the group traded ideas for new poster designs and event promotions. There was talk of serving hot chocolate at the neighborhood’s annual holiday parade or coordinating specials and happy hour deals with the district’s restaurants on a designated weeknight.

Small Business Saturday?

What if they went bigger?

“Small business weekend,” suggested Ashley Curtis, adding she’d love to get holiday shoppers coming in that Sunday as well.

The holiday season is a pivotal quarter for the retail world, Arney noted, and Grandin’s shops want to give it their all.

Things continue to be tough in the industry, even as the world nears a post-pandemic era, but Arney said partnerships like those she’s found with her fellow shop owners give her hope.

Running your own small business can feel like a solitary journey at times, she said. This is a group striving to foster connections, and share in both their worries and their successes.

“That camaraderie is huge. That just gave me chills, actually, to say that,” said Arney, whose boutique, Urban Gypsy, carries clothing, gifts and home decor.

“It’s been great to have some fresh blood and new ideas,” she reflected. “I feel like we have momentum.”