 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thompson is new CEO of New River Community Action
0 comments

Thompson is new CEO of New River Community Action

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
061321-roa-nr-thompson-01

Krystal Thompson

 Submitted by New River Community Action

Krystal Thompson is the new chief executive officer of New River Community Action, where she will be responsible for the leadership and management of the agency.

Thompson will oversee the planning and implementation of the agency’s programs and services to ensure full compliance and resources to address needs of the community and low-income clients for NRCA programs.

Thompson is a human service professional with many years in the nonprofit, for-profit, and public arenas, according to a NRCA news release. She has experience in program development and implementation, grant writing, fundraising, strategic planning, budgeting, fiscal, regulatory compliance, and human resource management, according to the release.

She has a master of arts in education degree in Counseling Education and Student Personnel Services and a bachelor of science degree in Family and Child Development from Virginia Tech, according to the release.

Thompson has been working with outgoing CEO, Terry Smusz, on the leadership transition that will occur when Smusz retires on June 30.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert