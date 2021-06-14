Thompson is new CEO of New River Community Action

Krystal Thompson is the new chief executive officer of New River Community Action, where she will be responsible for the leadership and management of the agency.

Thompson will oversee the planning and implementation of the agency’s programs and services to ensure full compliance and resources to address needs of the community and low-income clients for NRCA programs.

Thompson is a human service professional with many years in the nonprofit, for-profit, and public arenas, according to a NRCA news release. She has experience in program development and implementation, grant writing, fundraising, strategic planning, budgeting, fiscal, regulatory compliance, and human resource management, according to the release.

She has a master of arts in education degree in Counseling Education and Student Personnel Services and a bachelor of science degree in Family and Child Development from Virginia Tech, according to the release.

Thompson has been working with outgoing CEO, Terry Smusz, on the leadership transition that will occur when Smusz retires on June 30.