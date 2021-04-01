TMEIC announces new CEO, corporate consolidation

The merger will cause changes in the chain of command, Cooper said, with departments in Katy now reporting to the Roanoke Valley.

"There’s going to be more direct management and involvement from people here in Roanoke as opposed to Katy basically having just been an island in and of itself reporting back to Japan," he said.

TMEIC Corporation Americas currently employs between 350 and 400 in Virginia and between 100 and 125 in Texas, Cooper said. The merger is not expected to immediately create jobs.

The most significant and immediate change to the Roanoke Valley operation is not the merger, Cooper said, but the leadership change. Manmeet Bhatia has been named the new president and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas.

Bhatia has been with the company since its formation in 2003. Most recently he served as chief operating office. Bhatia replaces Dale Guidry, who has led the company since 2007. He will remain with the company, serving as an executive advisor to senior staff.

Cooper said Guidry has been talking about retiring for a while. Though he'll now be working in an advisory capacity with no employees reporting to him, Cooper said Guidry will continue to "have a very significant voice."

"It’s an opportunity for a proper transition," Cooper said.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.