Tobacco Commission bridging region's past and future

A line of more than a dozen state and local leaders, hard hats affixed and gold-colored shovels in hand, broke ground on a chilly January day in Wythe County.

The ceremony, which included former governor Ralph Northam, sounded like a tailgate party, complete with music and appetizers. The reason for celebration was obvious: the dignitaries participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $714 million industrial project that has been called the largest industrial development for Southwest Virginia in a generation. Connecticut-based Blue Star NBR LLC and Delaware-based American Glove Innovations Inc. are planning a facility to manufacture up to 60 billion medical gloves a year, a project that’s expected to bring 2,500 jobs to Wythe County.

Generations ago, fertile land such as this in Southwest and Southern Virginia might have been broken for the planting of tobacco seeds. But with the demise of tobacco farming and other traditional manufacturing in Virginia, the region has needed new sources for economic development, among them grants and loans from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, which was created to administer money from the massive Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement reached in 1998.

That settlement between tobacco companies and 46 states paid out more than $200 billion to compensate states for the health-related damage and expenses caused by cigarette smoking and other forms of tobacco use. The tobacco companies — which included Philip Morris Inc., R. J. Reynolds, Brown & Williamson and Lorillard — also agreed to stop some of their marketing of tobacco-related products. Virginia used its share of the settlement to create the commission, which then used some of the money to help farmers and others in Virginia’s tobacco country overcome the economic hit as the United States slowly turned away from cigarettes.

Virginia received $4.2 billion from the settlement in 1999, about $2.1 billion of which was used to create the commission. Another $300 million was used to indemnify tobacco farmers directly affected by the golden leaf’s decline. That program ended in 2013.

These days, the commission awards money and makes loans to economic projects, while often enduring the slings and arrows of detractors who have long criticized the commission’s success rate of its projects, its money management, occasional scandals and politicization of its processes.

A project such as the Wythe County glove manufacturer, though, welcomes an investment of $1.02 million it received from the commission’s Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund to fund infrastructure improvements at Progress Park. To be sure, the tobacco money is only a tiny percentage of the project’s overall cost, but the money helped prepare the site and make it attractive for a new industry.

“To pull together the multidisciplinary team it takes to lead a project like that requires a lot of partners, and the tobacco commission is one of those partners,” said David Manley, executive director of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County.

The commission’s “seven-figure investment for work done to support Blue Star is a key piece of the puzzle,” he said.

Money for medical gloves, local meat and a night at the theater

The medical glove manufacturer is one of the success stories from the commission’s opportunity fund (called TROF, like the word “trough”), said Andy Sorrell, the commission’s deputy director.

“That was over a decade in the making,” Sorrell said. “It required site development, grading … all before the company landed there.”

He said the years of preparation were necessary when large companies such as Blue Star and based American Glove Innovations Inc. “come knocking.”

“They need a shovel-ready site to meet their needs,” Sorrell said.

The commission serves 34 counties and six cities in the western and southern parts of the state, all of which were considered primary regions that relied on tobacco as a major part of the economy. (One criticism over the years has been that the entire state did not benefit from the tobacco settlement.)

Many of the commission’s grants and projects are not as large as the Wythe County development, however. For example, this year, the commission approved a request from the Barter Theatre in Abingdon to create a marketing plan to attract visitors from beyond a 100-mile radius of Washington County. The theater wants to bring theater-goers to Abingdon from Washington, D.C., and other large metropolitan areas.

The commission also provided funds to expand broadband internet access across Southwest and Southern Virginia, giving millions of dollars in grants and loans to mountainous counties such as Grayson, Dickenson and Russell counties in a program called “last mile broadband,” which helps communities build that last mile — or miles — of infrastructure necessary for high-speed access.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are also being awarded to Russell County and Norton for industrial projects.

Many grants are made directly to county industrial or economic development authorities, which apply for money for specific projects. Some grants help small farm operations.

In Floyd County, the Economic Development Authority will receive a grant of $8,671 to help Firehouse Farms LLC’s meat-processing facility, a new, family-owned business in Willis expected to serve up to 50 locally sourced meat producers within three years. The money will help the business purchase equipment.

“It’s a game changer for us,” said Madeline Akers, who co-owns the business with her husband, Jody. “We’ll be able to buy new equipment for the facility. When we open [this spring], we’ll have equipment that we thought would take a couple of years to get.”

With price spikes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the grant will make it easier for Firehouse Farms to buy equipment that is more expensive than the Akers had budgeted for.

“We priced everything before COVID, and now everything we bought was much more expensive than when we priced it,” Jody Akers said.

Even with a population of just 15,700, Floyd County has more than 700 farms and ranks in the top 15 Virginia counties for cattle production. Many beef farmers don’t have easy access to get meat butchered and processed.

“Some facilities about the same size as us are five to nine months behind” processing meat, Jody said. “Even after we open, there will be a need for more facilities like ours.”

The new meat processing facility aids the development of local food sources, as well, said Tabitha Hodge, operations manager for Floyd County’s economic development department.

“There’s a push across the country to support local-grown foods,” Hodge said. “This grant helps with that, and it helps both the farmers and the Akers’ business.”

Floyd County has worked with the tobacco commission on a variety of projects, Hodge said, which include: a $497,000 grant for the Floyd Growth Center, a site for small manufacturers; $420,000 for utilities improvements inside a new industrial building; $162,00 for a welding and machining program at the Floyd County Collaboration Career and Development Center to adults and Floyd County High School welding students.

The variety and scope of the projects demonstrate the commission’s desire to fund a diversified economy in rural Virginia, said Jordan Butler, the commission’s public relations director.

“We want to create jobs and rebuild communities in those areas,” Butler said.

Sorrell added: “We’re looking for innovative, new ideas that move the ball forward, especially when it comes to agricultural activities.”

Commission critics abound

The commission has long been a target for critics who doubt the success rate of projects and effectiveness of the massive amounts of money the commission doles out.

Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the commonwealth’s nonpartisan oversight commission, issued a report in 2021 that determined that many of the tobacco commission’s projects have not met their goals.

JLARC reported that between 2010 and 2018, nearly 30% of the projects met job creation benchmarks and 41% achieved goals for wages. Only 14% accomplished all stated goals, and the commission ended up canceling half of its projects, according to The Roanoke Times.

Sorrell, the deputy director, argued that the JLARC report did not properly consider the length of time necessary to ensure some projects reach their goals, citing the Wythe County project as an example. The effort to land the medical glove manufacturer took nearly a decade and actual manufacturing is still a year away, according to the company.

“Critics find projects and say, ‘that never happened,’ but it took a decade to find a company ready to locate,” he said.

He also noted that the commission has procedures for getting money back from projects that don’t work out.

“We vigorously go after repayment,” Sorrell said.

The commission has been at the center of a couple of scandals over the years. John Forbes II, a former state finance director and commission board member, was convicted in 2010 of defrauding the commission of $4 million and setting up a foundation that served to enrich himself and his wife.

When it comes to using money for smoking cessation programs and other anti-tobacco projects that were encouraged as part of the original settlement, Virginia receives a grade of F from the American Lung Association for health-related uses of the money. Sorrell countered that Virginia used 50% of its settlement for healthcare and programs that discourage youths from smoking. He also said that Virginia did not fund projects that incentivized farmers to continue growing tobacco, as some southern states did.

The 26-member commission includes a few members of the General Assembly, which sometimes brings allegations of political cronyism. In a 2014 opinion piece, The Washington Post wrote that such dealings among certain commissioners, which resulted in grants going to organizations that were led by family of commission members, “isn’t illegal, but it looks bad.”

Manley, Wythe County’s IDA director, said that the commission is in a tough place because of political and economic influences.

“They are a political body, and they are an economic development body, which means they have to walk a fine line,” Manley said, noting that the commission’s full-time office staff does a good job working fairly with grant recipients and local governments.

TAP into young talent in Southwest and Southside

One program that Sorrell and Butler say could be transformational for Southwest and Southside Virginia is the tobacco commission’s Talent Attraction Program, which encourages young people to live in the region by offering student loan repayment.

TAP, as it’s called, seeks graduates who can work in education, technology and specific healthcare jobs that are often hard to fill in rural Virginia. TAP will pay up to $12,000 per year, and a maximum of $48,000 over fours years, in student loan forgiveness if a recipient fulfills at least a two-year commitment to work in Southwest or Southern Virginia.

The job openings are available in public school teaching (specifically math, technology/computer science, career and technical education), speech language pathology, physical and occupational therapy, industrial and electrical engineering and computer and information systems.

Recipients must also become civically engaged in their communities by joining or volunteering for community or nonprofit groups, citizens committees, PTAs or by coaching youth sports or any committing to other activities that involves 50 hours of work annually.

The goal is to keep young, talented people living in the region, Butler said.

“This is intended to stop the ‘brain drain,’ where people from Southwest or Southside go off to college and then use what they’ve learned and retained elsewhere,” Butler said. “We want them to stay in the region, get civically involved and work in an in-demand occupation.”

The commission opted not to spend every penny of its settlement money, using some to create an endowment, which means it will continue to provide grants for years.

“We had a choice to spend the money down and cease to exist or find ways for the commission to be there for these counties,” Butler said. “The commission will continue to be an asset for this region.”

Hodge, the Floyd County economic development manager, acknowledges that the commission has had its share of controversies over the years, but the funding it provides has been a boon to the county, she said.

“We’re very grateful for their grants,” she said. “They’ve made a lot of projects possible.”