Touch-A-Truck tickets now on sale

The New River Valley Home Builders Association is proud to present the 7th Annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the back parking lot at Uptown Christiansburg, 782 New River Road.

Ticket sales began July 1 and are $5 per family ticket (valid for up to four attendees) and $2 per individual ticket. Children 2 and under are free. Save time at the door by purchasing tickets online ahead of time. Tickets will also be available for sale at the door.

Proceeds from this event go not only to the NRVHBA but also toward donations to local trades education programs and the NRVHBA Builders Care Fund, which funds scholarships for future construction and trade students, charitable activities and local workforce development initiatives.

This family event is a fun way to get children’s imaginations in gear so they can learn about careers that involve these big trucks, from construction to landscaping and even law enforcement vehicles. Our community’s children will get to have a hands-on learning experience by safely exploring the vehicles, blasting the sirens and honking horns while also asking questions with the men and women who operate them on the job. (For those with sensitive ears, the event will be horn- and siren-free from 10 a.m. to noon.)

The NRVHBA is opening the invitation to be part of the experience to any NRV business or individual who has a vehicle that matches with the event’s goal of education. If you have a vehicle that you would like to show off, or are interested in sponsoring this event, please contact the New River Valley Home Builders Association at info@nrvhba.com or 540-443-0090. For event updates and more information, please visit www.touchatrucknrv.com or the Touch a Truck NRV Facebook page.

- Submitted by Kelsey Grow