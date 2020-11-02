Train crash fallout reroutes garbage removal, halts use of river for drinking water

Officials on Monday were still piecing together a complete description of a train crash that took down a bridge over the Roanoke River and released tons of coal late Friday.

One “very preliminary” take is that the train faltered for an unknown reason on the track five miles west of Salem, which set in motion the bridge collapse, said Ken Schrad, spokesman for the Virginia Corporation Commission. State and federal officials went to the site soon after the incident to begin an investigation, he said.

“I don’t think anybody believes it was a collapse of the bridge that caused this. The bridge might have collapsed because of a derailment,” Schrad said. “It’s a matter of, if there was derailment for whatever reason, failure with the car, failure with the rail, once you got loaded coal cars shifting all that weight, it’s going to be difficult for anything to maintain integrity.”

Roanoke County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said an eastbound Norfolk Southern train was crossing the river at 11:15 p.m. when the bridge collapsed and 12 of the train's 22 cars fell into the river. The impact released 2,000 tons of coal, she said.