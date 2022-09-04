Troutville I-81 rest area set to reopen at month's end

Interstate 81 travelers north of Roanoke will be quite relieved to learn that the Troutville Rest Area near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County is expected reopen by the end of September.

The rest area has been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility and to expand parking. It was originally expected to reopen before Labor Day.

Supply chain issues delayed manufacture and delivery of the new lighting poles that must be installed before the facility can be reopened, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Contractor Branch Civil Inc. will need additional time to install the lighting, so reopening the facility has been postponed, VDOT said.

A concrete barrier wall is currently in place in front of the rest area, and motorists are not able to enter the facility or use the parking lot and restrooms.

Southbound I-81 drivers can still use the Fairfield Rest Area at mile marker 195 in Rockbridge County or the Radford Rest Area at mile marker 108 in Montgomery County. Portable toilets and parking will continue to be available temporarily for commercial vehicles at the Troutville Weigh Station located on southbound I-81 at mile marker 149.

The ramp extension project at the Troutville Rest Area is intended to improve safety by providing motorists more space to accelerate or decelerate. The off ramp into the rest area is being extended approximately 500 feet and the ramp onto southbound I-81 is being extended approximately 2,100 feet. The project also includes expanding the truck parking area at the facility by about 10-13 spaces.

The project is a part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The more than $2 billion package of focused improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law in spring 2019.

Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is available at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps and schedules and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile I-81 corridor.