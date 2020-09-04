Truist to close 2 Roanoke BB&T branches, 1 SunTrust location later this year

Truist, the bank formed by the December 2019 merger of BB&T and SunTrust, plans to close two BB&T branches and one SunTrust branch in the Roanoke Valley in December, a bank spokesman said.

It’s typical for banks to eliminate branches that they identify as unnecessary or duplicates after they combine forces.

Truist said it will continue to operate at least one BB&T or SunTrust branch near each branch to be closed. Former BB&T customers will be able to bank at SunTrust locations and vice versa, officials said.

Bank spokesman Vincent Zito identified the branches to close as the ones at 37 Church Ave., 1620 Hershberger Road and 3565 Orange Ave. Employees of closing branches will transfer to remaining branches, Zito said.

Truist Financial Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will have about 20 branches remaining in the Roanoke area.

There’s still no word from the bank on when the locations will get Truist signs.

