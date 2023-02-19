Chuck Simpson’s work history, starting as a boy, includes sweeping floors and running a cash register in his family’s store. The Floyd County native tended bar, owned a video cassette rental store, sold appliances, worked in a warehouse and staffed a Sears telecatalog center.

When he landed a job in customer service, Simpson found an undertaking he’s followed during the second half of life.

Between serving customers at his phone company employer, he discovered a strong interest in the power of labor unions.

Simpson, whose father served in the Virginia General Assembly, rose high in the union community from his start as a union steward. An employee of Verizon’s landline business today, he is the longtime president of the Communications Workers of America Local 2204, one of the largest union locals in the state with 750 members.

“I liked it, enjoyed it and kept asking, ‘What can I do?’ “ Simpson, of Roanoke, said.

Last month, the 61-year-old Simpson was elected president of the Western Virginia Labor Federation, an alliance of union locals in the western third of Virginia. The 32 to 34 union locals involved represent thousands of workers. The job is uncompensated.

One of the best recognized people in regional union circles, Simpson’s peers see him as a good fit for the job.

“He’s passionate about labor and everything that it stands for. So I feel like, if the job’s going to get done, he’s going to be the one to do it,” said Kristy Vance, a Kroger employee and shop steward and secretary treasurer of the federation.

The election of a new president is a milestone for organized labor in this area, because it seldom happens. Mike Mays, Simpson’s predecessor, stepped down after 14 years. The leader before Mays served for 11 years,

Simpson ran to succeed May and won in a close vote in January. The other contender, Sam Penn, an official with the United Steelworkers, could not be reached for comment.

Mays described Simpson as “a hard worker and pretty determined about moving the labor movement forward in the Roanoke Valley.”

Simpson, who had been the federation’s vice president, is considered a stalwart who shows up at strikes and pickets across the region — Volvo, Valley Metro, Starbucks, to name several. Mays had delegated press responsibilities to Simpson.

A recent news development few may know about is that about 50 employees of the American Red Cross in Roanoke voted to join an existing union local. Workers who collect blood at fixed locations cast ballots in October, while workers who operate mobile collection stations voted in early February, Simpson said.

Standing up for organized labor in Virginia, a state where right-to-work laws and open shops that limit workplace unions are political pledges of allegiance, arouses passion in Simpson.

“The employer will do whatever benefits them,” Simpson said.

A union gives the worker “a voice. It may not be the strongest voice in the world, but it is willing to go to the mattress with you.”

Simpson was raised in Check, a section of Floyd County, attended Floyd County High School and went “straight” into the workforce, he said.

His late grandfather, Willard Charles Simpson, operated a three-story cannery across the Floyd Highway from the family business, a still-in-business store called Simpsons of Check. Canned goods including cabbages, tomatoes and beans went to market under the Bent Mountain label.

His dad, Basil Poff Simpson Sr., also deceased, was active in the cannery and family business and also served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1948 to 1951.

After a collection of what he called odd jobs, Chuck Simpson was hired in 1993 by Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company, later renamed Bell Atlantic. Bell Atlantic Corp. and GTE Corp. merged in 2000 and became Verizon. Union pay and benefits were a strong plus, he said.

“When I went to work for the company and they hired me, my starting wage was $12.65 an hour, which was good money back then,” Simpson said.

That’s the equivalent of $26.54 today.

When told his health plan came at no cost, he remarked, “Wow, why is it free?” he said. “A couple of job stewards said because you belong to a union.”

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said the median weekly earnings for nonunion workers is 85% of that of workers who are union members, $1,029 versus $1,216, respectively, on a national scale.

Despite the compensation advantage shown in the data, the union membership rate in the United States stood at 10.1% last year, the BLS said. Thirty states post lower state averages, including Virginia, at 4.8%.

In recent weeks, Simpson has begun settling into the new job and a new federation address.

When General Electric ended production in Salem in 2019, Local 82161 of the IUE-CWA, which represented production workers, folded. One of the largest organized work forces in the region was gone.

The IUE-CWA leadership based in Dayton, Ohio, decided not to close or sell the IUE’s union hall on Brand Avenue in Salem, but to renovate it for use as a regional service center and training site, according to Vicky Hurley, a former GE employee and GE union local president.

The IUE-CWA spent nearly $25,000 on such improvements as a new epoxy floor in the auditorium and office carpeting, Hurley said. A new sign has been ordered and the union contracted with Hurley as its retiree representative.

The labor federation has relocated its offices there from an address in southeast Roanoke. Simpson’s office is steps from Hurley’s desk.

Simpson is “definitely a union person,” Hurley said.

One of Simpson’s goals is the enlargement of the federation to include countless union locals not currently affiliated, he said.

The federation, which charges union locals dues based on their membership size, provides its members with a variety of support services. They include person-power to stand in picket lines, information about job opportunities and amplification of union local messaging, Simpson said.

Recent successful unionization drives are now on the books. Before the Red Cross workers, employees of a Roanoke Starbucks voted to unionize about a year ago.

Mary Brocious, a barista who lead the effort, called Simpson “a great mentor, not to mention that he has been out there picketing with us every time we’ve done that. He’s been the one organizing that, getting people to stand out there with that. He’s got all the connections.”