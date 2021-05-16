Unionized workers at Volvo Trucks overwhelmingly reject contract proposal

Unionized workers at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Pulaski County on Sunday soundly rejected in three separate votes a tentative five-year contract.

That turn comes about two weeks after they returned to the plant, following a strike that ran from April 17 to April 30.

The union has said the dispute centers on aspects of pay, benefits and work schedules.

According to a notice posted Sunday night on the United Auto Workers Local 2069, workers voted "no" on all three ballot issues by a margin of 83% to 91%.

A statement from Volvo Trucks North America said the company “has been informed that UAW-represented employees will report to work” Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.

Numerous comments posted on Local 2069's Facebook page, underneath a photograph of the results, voiced support for the tally, with many calling the votes “a message” and a sign of workforce solidarity.

Calls to the union's local office were not answered Sunday night.