Unionized workers at Volvo Trucks overwhelmingly reject contract proposal

Unionized workers at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Pulaski County on Sunday soundly rejected in three separate votes a tentative five-year contract.
That turn comes about two weeks after they returned to the plant, following a strike that ran from April 17 to April 30.
The union has said the dispute centers on aspects of pay, benefits and work schedules.
According to a notice posted Sunday night on the United Auto Workers Local 2069, workers voted "no" on all three ballot issues by a margin of 83% to 91%.
A statement from Volvo Trucks North America said the company “has been informed that UAW-represented employees will report to work” Monday.
“We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.
Numerous comments posted on Local 2069's Facebook page, underneath a photograph of the results, voiced support for the tally, with many calling the votes “a message” and a sign of workforce solidarity.
Calls to the union's local office were not answered Sunday night.
The plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of which are United Auto Workers members, according to a company statement.
Voting was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the United Auto Workers Local 2069 hall in Dublin and a notice with the results was posted online shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Volvo says its 1.6 million square-foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world.
