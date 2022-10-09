Upbeat Bros: Roanoke's Super Carlin Brothers have attracted millions of YouTube subscribers

“Heeey brother!”

That signature salutation, delivered with pep and good cheer, is a sign that the Super Carlin Brothers are off to the races.

Which movie in Pixar’s beloved catalog deserves the highest ranking? Which scene can still make you cry at the drop of a hat? Which film falls at the bottom of the heap (just kidding; it’s obviously Cars 2).

Together, Jonathan “J.” Carlin and Ben Carlin dive into it all, bouncing thoughts off each other as they reflect on these movies that shaped so many childhoods, as well as adulthoods, in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel.

Immediately, the social media site’s view counter starts moving: One thousand. Ten thousand. One hundred thousand views and still climbing.

Below, the comment section also starts pinging: “So much fun to watch.” “This video has inspired me to do a complete Pixar movie rewatch.” “Hugs from a fan in Norway.”

In one comment, a fan wrote that the brothers’ brand of upbeat, genuine enthusiasm for all things pop culture helped make tough days feel a little lighter.

“This is why I love watching you guys! I just love how whenever I’m stressed out about the day or something going on in life, you guys make that stress go away,” it read, followed by more comments from others: “Same!!!” “couldn’t agree more :)”

The Super Carlin Brothers are certified YouTube famous. On the walls of their office hangs a coveted gold plaque, sent by the video sharing platform itself, congratulating them on growing their channel to one million subscribers — a benchmark that only a slice of YouTubers reach and one the Carlin brothers have long since blown past.

Their channel now stands at more than 2.1 million subscribers. It’s an achievement the pair of real-life brothers has steadily built toward over 10 years of creating content on the site.

Their path has taken them from recent college grads who embarked on a yearlong challenge to make videos, and all the way up through today when their channel has flourished into a full-time business that encompasses not only them but a team of staffers.

And it’s all unfolded right here, in their hometown, of Roanoke.

“We don’t talk a whole lot about our hometown on this channel but it is actually a really big part of our lives,” J. Carlin once told their audience in a 2015 video spotlighting The Roanoker’s annual Best of Roanoke contest (which had just unveiled a Best YouTube Channel category).

“I really want to share this with you guys,” he added as he prepared to count down some of his own picks for what should top the charts in the city.

In a medium where many of their peers seem to be clustered in major metropolises — New York, L.A., Seattle and the like — J. and Ben Carlin made a very intentional decision to plant their stake in the Roanoke Valley.

In addition to their family ties and their love for the region, the duo said the community has been an ideal place to build out their business.

“A lot of our friends and colleagues are based out of major cities where it’s just, you know, the cost of living is so much higher that it would be a lot more difficult to run an operation like we have here,” said Ben Carlin. “Here, we can have a team and everybody is paid competitive salaries for the area and benefits and 401(k)’s.”

“That’s something that’s been important to us,” he said. “We want these to be fun jobs for our crew but also good jobs … So, as a business, operating out of Roanoke, Virginia, has been great for us.”

Rewind back to the summer of 2012, and the brothers couldn’t have imagined that their video challenge project would one day turn into a career.

Their first videos, filmed on their own in the basement of a Salem house they shared as roommates, were an experiment to see if they could post daily videos for a year straight. Inspired by the vlogbothers, John and Hank Green, who did a project in which they kept in touch via daily vlogs, the Carlin brothers spent 12 months trading turns recording short updates about their lives, addressed to one another — the effervescent greeting, “Hey brother!”, remains a staple of their channel to this day.

J. and Ben, only two years apart in age and pals all their lives, finished out that year with not a single day missed, amassing a few thousand followers as they swapped stories and jokes, and decided to keep their channel going with weekly posts.

That early era offered glimpses of what was to come. Daily rumination videos were intermixed with their thoughts about Harry Potter, which they’ve been megafans of since childhood, or their excitement to see the next Spiderman film. Flashes of Mario Bros., Pokemon and Star Wars would pop up in their backgrounds and on their computer screens.

But their channel hadn’t carved out its niche as a destination point for all things pop culture and fandom yet.

Then came The Pixar Theory.

“That was the video that went crazy viral,” J. Carlin recalled. “I think it might still be our most viewed.”

The 2013 upload, which has attracted 10 million views to date, walked people through writer Jon Negroni’s intriguing theory that all of Pixar’s movies take place in the same universe and are connected to one another.

For fans of movies and Easter eggs — Carlin brothers included among them — the theory and the threads it ties together were a mind-blowing and fun source of debate, speculation and story building.

That was what grabbed the Carlins about it, and spurred them to make it one of their videos. But the rocket-fueled reaction to it was something they never expected.

They branched out into delving more into that world, and found it wasn’t a fluke. Folks would tune in to hear their brotherly banter as they analyzed and theorized about their favorite franchises.

“Eventually, we just made the decision that this was all we were going to post from now on,” J. Carlin said. “And the moment we did that was when things really exploded. We went from 10,000 to 60,000 to 300,000 subscribers. It was growing insanely fast.”

“In my wildest imagination, I didn’t expect it to turn into what it has,” he said. “It’s still really fun all the time … There’s also the stuff that you don’t expect, like all the community that crops up around the channel. You get to know people over time, and being part of that community is very fun.”

The bond of that community is evident on their videos where commenters gather to share their own stories about what a film means to them — The deep imprint that a movie can leave when seen at a pivotal stage of life. The power of representation as media grows more inclusive. The new understanding of a story gained when revisiting a childhood favorite years later as a parent.

That camaraderie also extends beyond YouTube’s bounds. There are Discord server chatrooms where conversations can continue, friendly challenges to create art or get outdoors and, pre-covid, in-person events where J. and Ben would travel the country to host movie viewings and meet-and-greets.

Today, working out of a studio in downtown Roanoke, the Super Carlin Brothers universe includes not just their YouTube channel but a podcast, Popcorn Culture, a gaming channel and even a coffee line, Carlin Brothers Coffee.

The brothers, both of whom are now married with children, work full-time on the business, as does a three-person team of video editors and office staff.

Their ability to quit their old day jobs and become full-time content creators — J. made the leap when their channel hit 300,000 subscribers and Ben followed when it was nearing 600,000 — made them part of a new internet frontier.

YouTube is an undeniable juggernaut in the social media sphere. It’s among the most-used platforms and one of the few, along with Reddit, still experiencing meaningful growth in engagement among Americans, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey.

The site itself reports drawing 2 billion, logged-in users each month around the world.

But, a decade ago, it was relatively unheard of to be a full-time YouTube creator. Even today, despite the stunning stats generated by the platform, the idea that the site could be the foundation for a local business still catches many by surprise, said Ethan Edghill, one of the editors for Super Carlin Brothers.

“It’s been very cool to see,” Edghill, who also grew up in Roanoke and has known J. and Ben for years, said of the evolution of the brothers’ channel. “They are definitely bringing something interesting back to the valley, that’s for sure.”

The success of the brothers didn’t come as a total surprise to those who knew them, Edghill added. They combine humor and relatability with a knack for crafting interesting commentary.

“It really just sort of makes sense,” he said. “You could tell from the beginning that it was going to be something.”

Next week, Roanokers will get a chance to get a firsthand look at part of what the brothers do. J. and Ben were asked to put on a live podcast recording for the 11th annual Go Outside Festival as part of a new lineup featuring story tellers during that free, three-day event.

The newly created Campfire Stage will invite people to gather ’round and hear from local and national figures, said event manager Kait Pedigo. The hope is to inspire audiences, and introduce them to new possibilities of what can be created and discovered in the region.

“In the brainstorming process, we obviously were trying to think of great people who are great at talking and great at entertaining folks, and the Super Carlin Brothers definitely fit that bill,” she said. “... They’re really positive people. They’re passionate about what they do, and they love Roanoke. They’re what you want in your community.”

The vibe of GO Fest, which is built around outdoor recreation, has always been to wander, explore and connect with others in the valley, she added.

“This will be really cool because it’s going to be able to inspire people as to what’s possible living in Roanoke,” she said. “You know, these guys are world famous for what they do.”

“It’s good to see that we’ve got lots of variety and options here. We’re a small community but we’re also big.”

The Carlin brothers, who are both avid hikers and mountain bikers, plan to tailor their live show to GO Fest’s outdoors message.

The missions of the two operations — GO Fest and Super Carlin Brothers — come with a natural synergy. Both center on celebrating communities, passions and pastimes that make life more fun.

“Those are sort of the mantras of our channel ever since we’ve been doing it,” reflected Ben Carlin. “Celebrate your fandom. Celebrate yourself … Our goal throughout has been to maintain a positive perspective to put out into the world.”

J. and Ben, now ages 34 and 32 respectively, notched their 10-year anniversary as YouTubers over this past summer.

Looking ahead to the next 10 years, they said their hope is to continue making videos and bringing people together around stories, movies, fandoms and theories.

“We’re incredibly grateful,” Ben Carlin said. “At the end of every single year, I think, we did it. We made it one more year again. And the people are still here. They’re still excited about it. They still want to watch.”